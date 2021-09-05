CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Puzzle: Two Consonants

By Will Shortz
kuer.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-air Challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase in which the only consonants are N and S, repeated as often as necessary. All the other letters are vowels. 4. Jacqueline Kennedy's surname after she remarried. 5. Hairstylist Vidal. 6. Silly. [More than eight letters ...]. 7. Straightforward,...

