Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Gosper, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dawson; Gosper; Phelps A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Phelps and Gosper Counties through 745 AM CDT At 655 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elwood, or 16 miles south of Lexington, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Smithfield around 700 AM CDT. Bertrand around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Loomis and Atlanta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH