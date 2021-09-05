CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distinguished pol of the week: Highlighting the faces of the radical, dangerous right

By Columnist
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry McAuliffe, once Virginia governor and now Democratic candidate for governor, has been running a tightly messaged, error-free race on his center-left, pro-business vision for Virginia. He has outed his opponent, Glenn Youngkin, whom the disgraced former president enthusiastically endorsed, as a MAGA acolyte, a purveyor of the “big lie” the 2020 election was stolen, and a reactionary on guns, Medicaid expansion and abortion who threatens the state’s progress.

