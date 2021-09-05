Distinguished pol of the week: Highlighting the faces of the radical, dangerous right

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s popularity has taken a hit after the state passed a restrictive new abortion law and as it grapples with spiralling Covid cases.A survey from The Texas Policy Project at the University of Texas at Austin found just 42 per cent of Texans approve of the direction the state is going in, Mr Abbott’s lowest approval rating since he was first elected in 2014.A slim majority - 52 per cent - said the state was on the wrong path, the worst figure recorded by the institute since it started in 2008.The University of Texas poll found...