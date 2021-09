The Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis have likely committed war crimes in Yemen by using starvation as a method of warfare, a new report has found.The World Food Programme has repeatedly warned that the “biggest famine the world has seen in modern history” is now looming in Yemen, where more than half the country’s population of 29 million is going hungry.In a 275-page document, the Yemeni rights group Mwatana and the Hague-based Global Rights Compliance (GRC) organisation said that a “specific pattern” of attacks targeting water and food by both sides was contributing to that crisis.The joint work documented hundreds of...