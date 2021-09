Greetings one and all, and welcome back to Laura's Links. This is the last batch of links for the Jewish year – Rosh Hashanah. So if my intro feels shorter than usual, it probably is because we are knee deep in preparations now and there's lots going on around me. As we get closer to sundown, the table will be set with white linen, candles will be lit, special prayers will be said in synagogue and a variety of unique blessings will be part of the festive meal. The Ten Days of Awe are upon us. By the time you read this, the holiday will have started so I won't see you in the comment section until Wednesday night. Lots more here on Rosh Hashanah for those who are interested.