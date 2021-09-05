CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sun Prairie, WI

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $488,000

madison
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat an elegant ALL BRICK FRONT home in this energetic Westwynde neighborhood! It has captured the charming of both Colonial & soft contemporary styles with lots of features you would love for your home to have. Formal dining Rm & separate Living Rm, yet spacious homemaker's kitchen OPEN to dinette, then to family room as well as deck to backyard! 1st floor laundry & gas fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom suite with a Luxury bathtub, separate shower & large walk-in closet; Finished basement with exposed windows provides a large office, a Fitness room and a Rec Room of 36x15, as well as a FULL bathroom. Level backyard includes a playset. Two water heaters installed to provide sufficient hot water. So Much detail in the house. Must see to appreciate it!!

madison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Sun Prairie, WI
Real Estate
Sun Prairie, WI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Family Room#Walk In Closet#Windows#Bedroom Home#Colonial Soft#Rm#Living Rm#Luxury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority. read more.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy