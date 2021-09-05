CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest van as a base for 'micro camper vans' - see inside

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz has unveiled its new Citan van that can be used for "micro" camper van conversions. The van is currently on display at the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf with a camper van module. Mercedes-Benz's Sprinter van is already a cult classic among camper van enthusiasts. See more stories on Insider's business...

