Evidence mounts for Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC port
It’s looking more likely that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be released for PC, after an alleged list of upcoming Epic Game Store titles was partially confirmed. Earlier this summer, site tracker EpicData tracker discovered references in the Epic Games Store database to two titles; Alan Wake Remastered and Final Fantasy 7 Remake. This weekend a retail leak seemingly confirmed the former, seemingly adding credence to the database leak and Final Fantasy PC listing.www.videogameschronicle.com
