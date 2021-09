If your dog eats poop, there could be a reason behind his smelly snack. The scientific name is coprophagy. It may be a defined behavior, but it doesn't make it any less disturbing to see your dog eating feces. He might eat his own poop, or he might prefer to eat cat poop from your cat's litter box. Regardless of the source, dogs eating poop is high on the list of unpleasant surprises. Not to mention, poop eaters can develop intestinal parasites and medical issues from their poop-eating habit. Stool eating is more common in dog behavior than we'd like to think, especially during the house training phase. Fortunately, this behavioral issue can be changed with positive reinforcement.