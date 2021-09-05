CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Congress Seeks To Recognize Troops Slain In Kabul

By Liam Edgar
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZund_0bnABgwc00

U.S. lawmakers are moving closer to awarding a congressional gold medal to the 13 troops killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul last month.

A measure sponsored by Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., to honor the slain troops has garnered 231 co-sponsors, including 52 Democrats.

“The American service members went above and beyond the call of duty to protect citizens of the United States and our allies to ensure they are brought to safety in an extremely dangerous situation as the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan,” McClain’s bill says.

“The American service members exemplified extreme bravery and valor against armed enemy combatants. The American service members dedicated their lives and their heroism deserves great honor.”

Those killed at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26 include U.S. Marines Kareem Nikoui, David Espinoza, Rylee McCollum, Jared Schmitz, Hunter Lopez, Taylor Hoover, Daegan William-Tyeler Page, Nicole Gee, Humberto Sanchez, Dylan Merola, Johanny Rosario Pichardo, as well as Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsG0g_0bnABgwc00

GOP U.S Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of the co-sponsors, said in a statement, “These American heroes will not be forgotten for undergoing the ultimate sacrifice for their country. We will never forget them.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 8

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
60K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Us Military#Democrats#American#Taliban#Navy#Army Staff Sgt#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US says Taliban 'businesslike and professional' in Afghan evacuation

The United States on Thursday praised the Taliban as businesslike and cooperative in facilitating the first evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan since the US military withdrawal. The departure from Kabul to Doha on a chartered Qatar Airways flight Thursday marked "a positive first step" with the new regime, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said. "The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA," she said in a statement, referring to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. "They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort."
Logansport, INMilitaryTimes

Body of Indiana Marine slain in Kabul to be returned Sunday

The body of a Marine from northern Indiana who was killed in an attack at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport will be returned to Indiana this week. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing. Gundrum Funeral Home...
Foreign Policyinvesting.com

Blinken to testify to U.S. Congress on Afghanistan next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Secretary of State Antony Blinken will testify at least twice in Congress next week as lawmakers examine the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, after Senate and House of Representatives committees promised aggressive investigations. Blinken will address the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 13.,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWrap

Lindsey Graham Predicts the US Military ‘Will be Going Back Into Afghanistan’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) on Monday preducted the United States “will be going back into Afghanistan” due to the threat of terror,. After praising former President Donald Trump for maintaining the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, Graham said in an interview on Monday with the BBC that the Taliban will “impose a lifestyle on the Afghan people that I think is going to make us all sick to our stomach.”
Foreign PolicyWTVQ

Barr wants report on Americans, equipment left in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (WTVQ) – U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) is backing a bill in Congress that would require the Biden Administration to give legislators an exact accounting of Americans and equipment that are still in Afghanistan as well as a plan to bring them back home. The Afghanistan Withdrawal Oversight and...
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Militarywmleader.com

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
MilitaryBay News 9

The Latest: US releases names of troops killed in Kabul

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has released the names of the 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. They include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor who was assigned to a Marine Corps unit, and an Army Special Forces soldier. They died in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which also killed at least 170 Afghans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy