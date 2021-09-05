Congress Seeks To Recognize Troops Slain In Kabul

U.S. lawmakers are moving closer to awarding a congressional gold medal to the 13 troops killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul last month.

A measure sponsored by Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., to honor the slain troops has garnered 231 co-sponsors, including 52 Democrats.

“The American service members went above and beyond the call of duty to protect citizens of the United States and our allies to ensure they are brought to safety in an extremely dangerous situation as the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan,” McClain’s bill says.

“The American service members exemplified extreme bravery and valor against armed enemy combatants. The American service members dedicated their lives and their heroism deserves great honor.”

Those killed at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26 include U.S. Marines Kareem Nikoui, David Espinoza, Rylee McCollum, Jared Schmitz, Hunter Lopez, Taylor Hoover, Daegan William-Tyeler Page, Nicole Gee, Humberto Sanchez, Dylan Merola, Johanny Rosario Pichardo, as well as Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

GOP U.S Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of the co-sponsors, said in a statement, “These American heroes will not be forgotten for undergoing the ultimate sacrifice for their country. We will never forget them.”

