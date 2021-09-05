Part of Camp Minnie-Mickey Can Still Be Found at Animal Kingdom
If you are looking for some Disney Parks nostalgia, we have a hidden gem to share with you all!. Many of you may be familiar with Camp Minnie-Mickey — a now-closed section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. If you aren’t familiar, Camp Minnie-Mickey was a section at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, themed to the woodlands of North America and was home to the Festival of the Lion King as well as various character meet-and-greet opportunities. The land closed in 2014 so that Imagineers could begin work on Pandora — The World of Avatar.insidethemagic.net
