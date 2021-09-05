I flew on Qatar Airways and saw why it's one of the best airlines in the world even in economy

Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Qatar Airways is one of the world's best premium airlines, offering global connectivity through its Doha, Qatar hub.

A carefully orchestrated effort to become a leading global carrier has resulted in stellar onboard passenger experiences, regardless of cabin class.

New aircraft have also been joining the Qatar Airways fleet complete with some of the latest aviation innovations and seat products.

Qatar Airways is one of the world's leading premium airlines, connecting the world through Doha in its namesake home country as an integral member of the Middle Eastern "big three" mega carriers.Over the years, a carefully orchestrated effort to grow the airline into a leading global carrier has seen a steady stream of new aircraft arriving in the Qatar Airways fleet. Nearly every new Airbus and Boeing wide-body jet has found a home with Qatar Airways.The new aircraft also come loaded with some of the latest innovations in aviation technology in both the cockpit and passenger cabin. Those innovations, as well as a heightened focus on customer service, have resulted in stellar onboard passenger experiences regardless of cabin class.In its most recent award ceremony in 2019, Skytrax named Qatar Airways its "airline of the year." Qatar Airways also won best airline in the Middle East awards from both Skytrax and Trip Advisor, a coveted title among the world's glitziest carriers that also includes Emirates and Etihad. On a recent trip to Qatar to see the new Gulfstream G700, I booked a flight on Qatar Airways from Madrid to Doha. Here's what it was like.

