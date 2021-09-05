CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I flew on Qatar Airways and saw why it's one of the best airlines in the world even in economy

By Thomas Pallini
 5 days ago
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

  • Qatar Airways is one of the world's best premium airlines, offering global connectivity through its Doha, Qatar hub.
  • A carefully orchestrated effort to become a leading global carrier has resulted in stellar onboard passenger experiences, regardless of cabin class.
  • New aircraft have also been joining the Qatar Airways fleet complete with some of the latest aviation innovations and seat products.
Qatar Airways is one of the world's leading premium airlines, connecting the world through Doha in its namesake home country as an integral member of the Middle Eastern "big three" mega carriers.
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777-200LR.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Over the years, a carefully orchestrated effort to grow the airline into a leading global carrier has seen a steady stream of new aircraft arriving in the Qatar Airways fleet. Nearly every new Airbus and Boeing wide-body jet has found a home with Qatar Airways.
ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty

The new aircraft also come loaded with some of the latest innovations in aviation technology in both the cockpit and passenger cabin. Those innovations, as well as a heightened focus on customer service, have resulted in stellar onboard passenger experiences regardless of cabin class.
David Slotnick/Business Insider

In its most recent award ceremony in 2019, Skytrax named Qatar Airways its "airline of the year." Qatar Airways also won best airline in the Middle East awards from both Skytrax and Trip Advisor, a coveted title among the world's glitziest carriers that also includes Emirates and Etihad. On a recent trip to Qatar to see the new Gulfstream G700, I booked a flight on Qatar Airways from Madrid to Doha. Here's what it was like.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: Gulfstream just debuted its new $75 million ultra-long-range plane that's also the world's largest purpose-built private jet: Meet the G700

I caught the morning flight to Doha on Qatar Airways, operated by the newest aircraft type in its fleet, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Check-in was simple as I was able to get my boarding pass through American Airlines before my flight from New York to Madrid. Gate agents verified that I had all the required documentation, including my negative COVID-19 PCR test and the pandemic-era approvals to enter Qatar from the government.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Boarding was scheduled to begin at 8:25 a.m. but as there were only around 80 passengers on the flight, gate agents held off for a bit.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

But soon enough, we boarded in groups and walked down the glass jetways onto our awaiting aircraft.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

A total of 311 seats across two cabins comprise this aircraft with business class and economy class available for booking. First class cabins are only available on Qatar Airways' Airbus A380 aircraft; though, they have been temporarily grounded during the pandemic.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Before heading back to economy, I was able to see the airline's new business class suites, known as "Qsuites" onboard this aircraft.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

A total of 30 Qsuites are arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration in an eight-row cabin situated entirely between the first two boarding doors.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The 787-9 Dreamliner is the smallest Qatar Airways aircraft to feature Qsuites but many of the product's staples remain. The suite walls and closeable doors offer passengers impressive levels of privacy and the feeling of exclusivity, almost as if they're the only passengers on the plane.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Each suite also offers direct aisle access and fully lie-flat seats that convert into a 79-inch bed.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

After gawking at the business class in which I could only dream of spending the flight, I headed back to economy where I'd be spending the next seven hours.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

A total of 281 seats comprise the economy cabin in a 3-3-3 layout that's standard for the Dreamliner.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The cloth seats looked incredibly inviting and on top of each seat was a pillow and blanket kit.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

I sat down and felt completely at home given the excess of legroom and seat pitch. There was plenty of room to stretch out and it was a great change compared to the American flight I had just taken.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The star of the seat is the massive 13-inch in-flight entertainment screen that nearly takes up the entire seat-back.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

What impressed me the most about the in-flight entertainment system, dubbed "Oryx One," wasn't the size of the screen but the amount of content available.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

More than 4,000 selections of movies, television shows, music, games, and more were on offer.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The movie selection featured a global selection of films from Hollywood to Bollywood and had a good selection of new releases and older classics.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The television show lineup wasn't as impressive but one show called "Wellington Paranormal" was available and that had been on my list to watch for a while.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

I was completely enthralled, however, by the music selection. I couldn't believe how many artists and songs were available, as well as themed playlists.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

From Taylor Swift to Bruce Springsteen and The Killers to Shania Twain, the system had it all. I didn't even use the carefully curated music selection on my iPhone because I wanted to create a new playlist on the system.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallinii/Insider

Headphones were left at each seat to use the system. Regular 3.5-millimeter headphones also work just fine.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The seat had all of the other standard amenities including an adjustable headrest, 110v AC power outlet, and USB charging port.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

For those that prefer to use their own devices for entertainment, these seats also come with a built-in device holder.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The flight kicked off with a lemon-scented tower passed around to each passenger. It was sorely needed after coming off an overnight flight from New York.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Gone, thankfully, are the days when Qatar Airways required face shields for economy passengers but health and safety are still very much at the forefront. Flight attendants distributed a hygiene kit containing a face mask, nitrile gloves, and hand sanitizer.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Qatar Airways also makes good use of its in-flight entertainment systems to spread the health and safety message. A brief video outlining proper hygiene played just after the safety announcement.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

And while on the map screen, numerous on-screen messages promote mask-wearing and proper hygiene while prompting passengers to tell cabin crew if they're feeling unwell.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

We pushed back on time and headed towards the runway. The Dreamliner was so quiet and smooth that I didn't even notice the engines starting up or that we had begun taxing.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

We reached the runway soon enough and pilots advanced the throttles for takeoff. The Dreamliner's two General Electric GEnx engines gracefully took us airborne into Spanish skies.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flight attendants began the meal service shortly after takeoff on the six-hour and 29-minute flight to Doha.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Drinks were served first, accompanied by a bag of rice crackers.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Next came the meal service, with three choices including chicken biryani, lamb stew, and vegetable lasagna. I was surprised with how many choices were available and was glad to see it wasn't just breakfast items being served on our 9:15 a.m. flight.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

I went for the chicken biryani, accompanied by a chickpea salad, chocolate mousse, and a roll. Every item was bursting with flavor and I was impressed with how good the meal was for economy.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

And last but not least, a small Manner Neopolitaner wafer capped off the meal service.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

All in all, the meal service was through in just under an hour and a half, as we made our way across the Mediterranean. The chocolate mousse was a favorite and it was hard to put it down.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The business class menu for this flight was a little bit more extravagant than in economy, which is to be expected, and dining is on an on-demand basis where customers can order whatever they want, whenever they want.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

After the meal, flight attendants dimmed all the windows for a darker and cooler atmosphere on the plane. The Dreamliner doesn't have any window shades and has dimmers instead.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

We climbed to a top altitude of 41,000 feet in a true testament to the Dreamliner's capabilities. The curvature of the Earth is clearly visible from this height.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

I used the downtime to sleep, having gotten fewer than five hours on my previous flight from New York to Madrid.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The comfortable seat and relaxing cabin thanks to onboard mood lighting made it easy to drift off. These seats also offer a deep recline for additional comfort.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

I woke up around an hour and a half prior to landing in Doha. While I missed the pre-landing snack service, flight attendants had left me a small selection at my seat including chips, two types of popcorn, and KitKats.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The flight attendants provided incredible service on the flight and it's one of the best aspects of flying on Qatar Airways. Lots of airlines offer either great service or a great seat product but this airline provided both.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Our journey to Doha was pretty straightforward as flew over Saudi Arabian and Bahraini airspace, which would have been impossible just nine months prior. The two countries, along with others in the Middle East, had blockaded Qatar from June 2017 to January 2021.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Qatar Airways aircraft, as a result, were forced to fly over other countries and some flights took markedly longer. But with the blockade over, our route to Doha was nearly a straight line.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

We landed on time at Hamad International Airport, Qatar's "gateway to the world" and Qatar Airways' main base. I used the onboard camera to see the view from the front as we touched down on Runway 34L.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Despite numerous empty gates at the main terminal, our flight was assigned a remote gate and we disembarked by airstairs.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

I stepped off the plane and was immediately welcomed by the Qatar heat and humidity. Though, it was nice to get some fresh outdoor air for the first time in 16 hours.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Overall, I enjoyed every second on the flight from Madrid to Doha. The new plane combined with fantastic service made for a perfect final leg on a long journey from New York.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

There's no question in my mind as to why Qatar Airways is among the best airlines in the world, even when flying in economy.
Flying on Qatar Airways from Madrid, Spain to Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

