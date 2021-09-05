CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

US Open: Sloane Stephens reveals extent of online abuse after tournament exit

SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2017 champion lost to Angelique Kerber 5-7 6-2 6-3 in Friday's third-round match, and was then subjected to what she estimates was more than 2,000 offensive or angry comments. "It's so hard to read messages like these, but I'll post a few so you guys can see what it's...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Madison Keys#American#Lawn Tennis Association#Sky Sports News#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisESPN

Sloane Stephens crashes Coco Gauff's US Open party

NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff became the envy of all of her friends when Sloane Stephens came to her 10th birthday party at a water park. They couldn't believe a professional tennis player was there with them. At the time, Gauff was training with Stephens' childhood coach and the two...
SoccerPosted by
POPSUGAR

The People Harassing Sloane Stephens Over the US Open Aren't "Fans" — They're Racist Bullies

After Sloane Stephens lost her third round US Open match on Sept. 3, she logged on to Instagram to find over two thousand messages of abuse and anger. She typically strives to keep her platform positive, but this time, Stephens spoke out. "I am human," she wrote in an Instagram Story. Though the messages were "hard to read," Stephens said she felt compelled to share some of them so people could see "what it's like after a loss."
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Stephens suffers abuse on social media after U.S. Open loss

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - American Sloane Stephens received a torrent of angry messages on social media, including racist and sexist abuse, following her third round loss to Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open, the tournament's 2017 champion said on Saturday. Stephens, who is Black, said she got over...
TennisNew York Post

Sloane Stephens’ loss continues American women’s US Open struggles

Some of it can be chalked up to injuries. A bad draw has obviously contributed, too. But after five days, the U.S. Open has not been kind to American women. The latest hit came Friday afternoon when 2017 champion Sloane Stephens failed to build off a strong start in a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 loss to No. 16 Angelique Kerber at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Mental HealthInternational Business Times

US Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Shares Abusive Social Media Posts

American tennis player Sloane Stephens has become the latest prominent athlete to share the personal burden of what she said were the relentless and "exhausting" attacks she receives on social media. "I am human," Stephens said on Instagram a day after being inundated by more than 2,000 "messages of abuse/anger"...
Tennisvavel.com

U.S. Open first round preview: Madison Keys vs Sloane Stephens

One of the highlight matches in the first round of the US Open will pit Madison Keys against Sloane Stephens in a rematch of the 2017 final. Keys has not won a match since Wimbledon, losing in the second round of San Jose after receiving a bye and falling in the first round of both Montreal and Cincinnati.
TennisNew York Post

Angelique Kerber cruises into match versus Sloane Stephens at US Open

It will be a matchup of Grand Slam champions on Friday — two women capable of going on a deep run at the U.S. Open after nearly losing their first match. Angelique Kerber, the 16th seed who has won three majors, cruised into the third round with a 6-3 6-2 victory Thursday over Anhelina Kalinina, and into a showdown against unseeded American Sloane Stephens at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
TennisPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tennis Player Sloane Stephens Bombarded With Hate After U.S. Open Loss

After tennis star Sloane Stephens lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open this weekend, she was deluged with hateful and even violent messages that she shared on Instagram. This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending,” she wrote. “This isn’t talked about enough but it really freaking sucks.” Stephens, 28, won the U.S. Open in 2017 and defeated friend Coco Gauff in the second round this year. After Saturday’s third-round loss, she said she got 2,000 vile messages. “Sloane has courageously brought to the forefront an issue that many modern day athletes are forced to deal with throughout their careers,” the U.S. Tennis Association said in response to her post. “The unfortunate reality is that this type of vitriol and hate is far too commonplace on social media platforms.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy