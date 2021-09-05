USMNT and Canada Face Off in a World Cup Qualifier

With all due respect to the in-the-hunt-for-a-championship Orlando Pride soccer team, the best action tends to go down after the pros have left the pitch. That's when Alex Morgan will bring 15-month-old daughter Charlie to run around the field at Exploria Stadium with Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's 6-month-old daughter Sloane and Sydney Leroux's nearly 5-year-old son Cassius and 2-year-old daughter Roux. "You just put a soccer ball there and they're fighting over," Morgan revealed in a chat with E! News. Not quite having mastered walking, Sloane is at a bit of a disadvantage, but the rest of the crew is "chasing each other, kicking it," Morgan continued....