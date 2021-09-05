CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

USMNT and Canada Face Off in a World Cup Qualifier

By Kate Yanchulis
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there a better way to spend the holiday weekend than watching sports? Check out the best Sunday and Monday have to offer in today’s newsletter, from World Cup qualifying matches both here and abroad to the deciding rounds of the Tour Championship and Solheim Cup. Or if you’re in the mood for more football, stream a new reality series that follows the lives of high school football players on one of the premier teams in Georgia.

www.si.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Zack Steffen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Solheim Cup#Usmnt#Usmnt#Canada Face Off In#Canadian#Concacaf#Estadio Cuscatl N#Fox Sports 1#Fubotv Lineup#Italian#Espn#Inverness Club#Golf Channel Nbc#Netflix Hidden Gem#Boston Red Sox#The American League East#The Red Sox#Yankees#Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSimdb.com

This Chat With Alex Morgan Will Have You Excited for the Next Generation of Soccer Stars

With all due respect to the in-the-hunt-for-a-championship Orlando Pride soccer team, the best action tends to go down after the pros have left the pitch. That's when Alex Morgan will bring 15-month-old daughter Charlie to run around the field at Exploria Stadium with Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's 6-month-old daughter Sloane and Sydney Leroux's nearly 5-year-old son Cassius and 2-year-old daughter Roux. "You just put a soccer ball there and they're fighting over," Morgan revealed in a chat with E! News. Not quite having mastered walking, Sloane is at a bit of a disadvantage, but the rest of the crew is "chasing each other, kicking it," Morgan continued....
Swimming & Surfinguatrav.com

Razorback athletes golden at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The world witnessed 13 Olympians and one Paralympian with ties to the University of Arkansas compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer. The 14 athletes won a combined three gold medals, a bronze medal, three Olympic records and a world record in a games that was anything but ordinary.
Soccergoal.com

Carlos Queiroz: Egypt hire former Real Madrid and South Africa coach

The 68-year-old has been named as the Pharaohs new handler following the sacking of Hossam El Badry. Carlos Queiroz has been named as the new coach of the Egypt national team. The former Real Madrid and Portugal manager was announced as the Pharaohs’ new handler on Wednesday afternoon by the Egyptian Football Association via their website.
Sports Illustrated

Steve Stricker Picks a Younger, Brawnier American Ryder Cup Team

Like any Midwestern fella with a job to do, U.S. Ryder Cup skipper Steve Stricker announced his six at-large selections Wednesday morning with the urgency of a man wishing the matches were to begin that afternoon. After setting an unofficial record for the quickest opening remarks by a captain in the history of the series, Stricker revealed the picks in equally straightforward fashion, none of which even remotely resembled a curveball.
GolfSports Illustrated

2021 Ryder Cup: TV Times, Scoring, Format, How it Works, Rosters, History

The United States Ryder Cup team and captain Steve Stricker will host the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin against the European team captained by Padraig Harrington. This is the 43rd playing of the Ryder Cup, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but was delayed by a year...
MLSCBS Sports

Christian Pulisic to miss USMNT's World Cup qualifier vs. El Salvador; USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen also out

The United States men's national team will be without star playmaker Christian Pulisic and starting goalkeeper Zack Steffen for their opening World Cup qualifying match on Thursday. The team kicks off its Concacaf qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against El Salvador. Pulisic, who tested positive for COVID before the international window, did not travel with the team to San Salvador for Thursday's clash, a 10:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Estadio Cuscatlan on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. Steffen also did not travel, while coach Gregg Berhalter named Matt Turner the starter in goal.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Davis wins 3 gold medals in Mexico

Owensboro’s Timothy Davis got it done, and then some, as a standout performer for Team USA at the Pan American Youth Weightlifting Championships on Aug. 21 in Monterrey, Mexico. A 17-year-old senior at Daviess County High School, Davis won three gold medals to help Team USA to a third-place finish.
SoccerNBC Sports

Christian Pulisic injury: Chelsea star limps off Honduras vs USMNT

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic took a shin-to-knee hit in the United States men’s national team’s World Cup qualifying match in Honduras on Wednesday. The Yanks and Catrachos were level at 1 when Pulisic led a foray through the heart of the Honduras third and was sent airborne by the planted leg of Honduran captain Maynor Figueroa.
SoccerNBC Sports

USWNT roster named for Paraguay friendlies

On Thursday, U.S. Soccer announced the roster for the upcoming women’s national team friendlies against Paraguay. Several members of the Olympic bronze medal-winning team will not play due to injury (Alyssa Naeher, Sam Mewis, Julie Ertz, and Megan Rapinoe) while Christen Press opted out to focus on her mental health.
NFLPosted by
Sportico

USMNT’s Win Offers Sponsors Relief With Qatar, 2026 on Horizon

On the heels of two consecutive ties against El Salvador and Canada, the banged-up U.S. Men’s National Team on Wednesday earned its first victory of the World Cup qualifiers, thumping Honduras by a score of 4-1. And while Gregg Berhalter’s squad halted its early skid, the prospect of Team USA missing out on a second straight FIFA showcase may still be gnawing away at stateside advertisers. As much as Fox Sports has already sold a good chunk of the in-game inventory, another USMNT disappearing act would hamper scatter sales and overall ratings for the coming World Cup. “Revenues are locked in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy