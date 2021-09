KuCoin takes the lead in metaverse market fast-tracking as it launched a dedicated metaverse trading section on its official website amidst the ongoing NFT craze. The global KuCoin exchange has accelerated its integration into the rapidly growing mainstream blockchain-based gaming sector by introducing a specialized section on the trading venue that allows gamers and traders to access a wide variety of GameFi tokens. The latest announcement indicates that the new trading board will include both highly popular metaverse projects and startups at the early stage of development that has passed the exchange’s selection based on such criteria as attractiveness, team expertise, and technical innovation.