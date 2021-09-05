CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo Police investigate downtown shots fired incident

By Rachel Tucker
valleynewslive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downtown Fargo residents woke up to a scary early morning emergency alert, telling them to lock their doors and stay away from windows. Fargo Police say the alert was sent out around 2:00 a.m. on September 5th due to a shots fired incident in the 60 block of Broadway North. The alert told residents to avoid the area of 1st Avenue North and Broadway North and to lock their doors, go to an interior room, and avoid windows.

