Riverside, IA

Riverside City Council Holding Discussion on Off Road Vehicle Use

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Riverside City Council will be holding discussions on the use of off-road and all-terrain vehicles and golf carts on city streets during their regular meeting Tuesday. Various incorporated areas in Riverside could be given permission for these vehicles to operate on city streets if both the driver and vehicle were following city codes. Other items on the agenda include approval of the annual financial report. Discussion on the stonewall in downtown Riverside and review of short-term and long-term goals for the city council will wrap the night.

