Pope Francis is encouraging countries to welcome Afghan refugees who are seeking a new life

By KATHY GANNON
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is encouraging countries to welcome Afghan refugees who are seeking a new life. During his appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, Francis also prayed that displaced persons inside Afghanistan receive assistance and protection. “In these tumultuous moments, in which Afghans are...

