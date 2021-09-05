Legacy Hall presents Labor Day Weekend Luau

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Mad Nice will highlight music from favorite upcoming artists. Guests can submit two musical artists when they purchase tickets, to hear during the party. Then at the party, guests can participate in polls where they can vote on what artist they would like to hear next in the DJ's mix. The event will be a unique funday, filled with drink specials, dancing, amazing music, and good energy.