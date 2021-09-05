Legacy Hall presents Labor Day Weekend Luau
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Legacy Hall is celebrating the long weekend Hawaiian-style with a Labor Day Weekend Luau. The festive evening will feature a traditional Hawaiian pig roast, hula and fire dancers, tiki cocktails, a family-friendly limbo competition, and live performances by Buffet Beach, a tribute to Jimmy Buffet, and Kenny Chesney tribute band Barefoot Nation.dallas.culturemap.com
Comments / 0