Galesburg, IL

Weik-Jowers: Band shells would allow music in parks

Galesburg Register-Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams.” Arthur O’ Shaughnessy. Many Paths Galesburg has been championing music in our parks and on our porches since our inception. Our inspiration has mainly come from John Taylor. He hosts music from his porch in Cambridge, Illinois, the commons building in Bishop Hill, and from Wiley Park, in Galva, where the Levitt AMP Music Series is hosted. John’s dedication, integrity, and hard work have made us see that live music can become one of the common denominators for building community and strengthening our neighborhoods.

