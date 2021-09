On Thursday, Star Trek: Lower Decks debuted the latest episode in its second season on Paramount+, "We'll Always Have Tom Paris." In addition to featuring guest star Robert Duncan McNeill voicing his Star Trek: Voyager character Tom Paris, the episode also marked a milestone for the Star Trek franchise. "We'll Always Have Tom Paris" is the 800th episode of Star Trek television (the franchise previously surpassed 800 entries in its official canon, counting the Star Trek movies). That's accounting for every Star Trek television series ever produced, from Star Trek: The Original Series through Lower Decks and every other Star Trek show that's debuted on Paramount+. StarTrek.com released a celebratory video and a commemorative collector's plate that you can see below.