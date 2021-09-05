CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

A man urinated on the counter of a Dairy Queen restaurant in Canada after being asked to wear a mask, reports say

By Zahra Tayeb
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fodJX_0bnA6LSN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNK6b_0bnA6LSN00
A Dairy Queen branch.

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

A man in Canada was asked to wear a face mask by staff at a Dairy Queen when he got agitated and urinated on the restaurant's counter, according to reports.

CTV News first reported the story. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night at a branch on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. A video of the incident was posted to Facebook.

In the video, the man can be heard arguing with staff over the restaurant's mask policy. "You do not have a brain" the man, who has not yet been identified, shouted at workers behind the counter.

A worker asked him to follow the rules, telling him he couldn't be served unless he wore a mask.

"What are the rules?" the man responded, before saying: "BC policy says you have to observe exemptions."

The staff member replied: "Sorry, I don't want to argue with you, we have customers standing behind you, we want to serve them."

Following this conversation, the man swore and appeared to unzip his trousers and relieve himself. Staff can be heard screeching in horror as they witness the scene.

"This is the first incident of this nature," Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt Chris Manseau told CTV. He added: "I think people should just wear their masks and be safe and be polite."

As yet, no arrest has been made but police are asking anyone with video of the incident to share it with investigators.

Insider has reached out to Dairy Queen for comment.

Enforcing mask-related policies has led to many headaches for restaurant and other retail staff around the world, recently.

Desi Caswell, a former server and host at Capitol Hill Italian restaurant Spinasse, told the Seattle Times that working in a pandemic became too stressful. "I had adult males yell at me because they didn't want to wear a mask or because our policies were too harsh," she said.

In another case, an Indiana woman was refused entry by staff at Krispy Kreme and Sephora for not wearing a mask.

She told Insider's Kevin Shalvey she decided to sue the retailers because she suffered from asthma and felt discriminated against.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 41

Business Insider

Business Insider

228K+
Followers
15K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Dairy Queen#Seattle#Vancouver Island#Food Drink#Maskless#Ctv News#Royal Canadian#Capitol Hill#Italian#The Seattle Times#Krispy Kreme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

How One McDonald's Drive-Thru Order Took A Tragic Turn

An early-morning McDonald's run couldn't have gone worse. A man attempting to pay for his order at a McDonald's drive-thru window in Vancouver, Canada was pinned by his own vehicle and died, according to Vancouver police. Surveillance footage shows the man dropping what the Vancouver Sun said was a payment...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Syracuse.com

Maskless woman who coughed on grocery store customers in viral video gets fired from job

A maskless “Karen” has been fired from her job after being caught on video deliberately coughing on customers in a grocery store, brazenly defying Covid-19 concerns. A Reddit post titled “Anti-Mask Karen Deliberately Coughing on me at South 27th Super Saver” showed a woman allegedly harassing a mother and her daughter in a Super Saver store in Lincoln, Nebraska, last week. The woman refused to wear a face covering and allegedly followed the mom and child around the supermarket, heckling them as “such sheep” for wearing masks, despite being told to stop by store employees — and a citywide mandate in Lincoln requiring masks indoors, even if vaccinated.
Dover, NHmynbc5.com

Restaurant posts sign saying 'spoiled' customers will be asked to leave

DOVER, N.H. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, restaurants are experiencing problems with unruly customers, and some businesses are taking action. Newick's Lobster House in Dover, New Hampshire, has been the talk of social media after posting a sign at the front of the restaurant saying that customers who "feel the need to rant and rave like a spoiled child" will be asked to leave.
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

London bus driver spat at after asking passenger to wear mask

Police are investigating after a London bus driver was spat at by a passenger when he asked the man to put a mask on.Officers from the Metropolitan Police have released an image of a man they wish to question in relation to the incident, which took place on Friday evening.Around 10.40pm, a man boarded a number 83 bus near Wembley, in north-west London. The driver asked him to put on a mask as he got on the bus, which he said he would do.However, when he sat down on the top deck, he failed to cover his face, leading the...
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
Public Healthtravelawaits.com

Several Airlines Now Banning Cloth Face Coverings During Flights

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Some airlines are changing their policies on what constitutes an acceptable face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its flights. Finland’s largest airline, Finnair, recently announced that...
TravelTimes Union

The best mask to wear on an airplane

The TSA has extended travel face mask requirements, mandating that face masks be worn at airports and on planes, buses and trains until January 18, 2022. According to the CDC, that requirement extends to almost all transit methods including ships, subways, and taxis as well. Basically, regardless of if you’re...
BusinessNew York Post

Amazon manager reportedly fired after racist incident caught on video

New video captures the moment a white Amazon manager in North Carolina berates a fellow company deliveryman who is black for walking on his lawn and possibly calls him the n-word in an outburst that later got him fired. The Ring doorbell clip shows Brad Boynton unleashing on Nikolas Mayrant...
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Two more restaurants report being conned by ‘spilled wine scammer’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two more restaurants have come forward after they say they were also swindled by a man with a scheme involving spilled wine and fake receipts. It’s a story Valley News Live first brought to you on Wednesday when four different downtown bars and restaurants stated they had recently been hit by the ‘spilled wine scammer.’

Comments / 0

Community Policy