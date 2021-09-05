Arkansas 38, Rice 17: Five Questions 'Answered'

BETTING LINE: Arkansas -19.5. I’m going to stick with the prediction I made earlier for the overall season, 41-21 for Arkansas, even though sources now say they believe Treylon Burks will be a go for Saturday. He's at least worth another touchdown in this game if he does play. When I made this pick I actually didn't realize that over the last decade Arkansas has opened the season eight times against non-P5 opponents and has won by an average score of 41-15. I am not blown away with Rice’s skill players, and I think it's a mistake not to roll solely with Luke McCaffrey at quarterback, but they'll use a two-headed system. With a veteran O-line, I can see them having success moving the chains, limiting mistakes and keeping the Hog offense off the field. I like Arkansas' defense, and if Burks is back, that's huge for quarterback KJ Jefferson. Arkansas 41, Rice 21.