College Sports

Arkansas 38, Rice 17: Five Questions 'Answered'

By Curtis Wilkerson
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Razorbacks moved to 1-0 on the young season with Saturday's 38-17 victory over the Rice Owls from Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). It was the first non-conference game and win for head coach Sam Pittman with the Hogs. Despite the three score margin, Arkansas found...

Arkansas State

Arkansas preparing for experienced Rice team

The wait is almost over. Arkansas will get their 2021 season started against the Rice Owls on Saturday at 1 p.m. (CDT) inside of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. This will be a matchup between two teams with a lot of experience but contrasting styles of play. This is the...
Football

Arkansas 38, Rice 17: Scores, Results, Highlights

The Arkansas offense got off to a sluggish start, but the Razorback defense kept them in the game. After falling behind 17-7 early in the 3rd quarter, the Hogs rattled off 31 unanswered points to get a 38-17 win in Week 1. Arkansas running back Trelon Smith finished the day with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. The Razorback defense picked off three passes in the 4th quarter and held Rice to just 308 yards of offense for the day.
Arkansas State

Mike Bloomgren, Rice Preparing for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Rice’s Mike Bloomgren hopes his Owls can play some bully ball to beat Arkansas on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bloomgren talked about how Rice wants to control the ball on offense after Sam Pittman said they try to play bully ball. “First off, Barry Odom has a...
Arkansas State

KJ Jefferson rallies Arkansas past Rice

KJ Jefferson accounted for three touchdowns and Jalen Catalon recorded two interceptions as Arkansas opened its season with a 38-17 come-from-behind win Saturday against visiting Rice in Fayetteville, Ark. Jefferson completed 12 of 21 passes for 128 yards with one touchdown and one interception and carried eight times for 51...
Arkansas State

Morning After Thoughts: Arkansas 38 – Rice 17

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rallied from down 17-7 in the third quarter to take a 38-17 victory over Rice on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here’s a few thoughts on the morning after Arkansas’ win to open the season. Special Teams Struggled Some Again. Once again, Arkansas’ special teams had some...
Arkansas State

Arkansas faces Rice in throwback to Southwest Conference era

Arkansas left the Southwest Conference three decades ago, but you wouldn't know it from looking at the start to this season's schedule. The Razorbacks start the 2021 slate against three former SWC foes in the first four weeks, including Saturday’s home opener against Rice. After hosting Texas next week, the Razorbacks will travel to Arlington, Texas, to take on Texas A&M in the SEC opener two weeks later.
Fayetteville, AR

Emptying the Notepad: Tidbits, nuggets ahead of Arkansas-Rice

FAYETTEVILLE — There’s no other way to put it: Last season was weird. In addition to games being postponed and canceled because of the pandemic, college football lost a lot of its pageantry. Attendance was limited, tailgating was banned and people outside of the program - like cheerleaders and the band - weren’t allowed on the field.
Arkansas State

Arkansas vs. Rice HawgSports Staff Predictions

BETTING LINE: Arkansas -19.5. I’m going to stick with the prediction I made earlier for the overall season, 41-21 for Arkansas, even though sources now say they believe Treylon Burks will be a go for Saturday. He's at least worth another touchdown in this game if he does play. When I made this pick I actually didn't realize that over the last decade Arkansas has opened the season eight times against non-P5 opponents and has won by an average score of 41-15. I am not blown away with Rice’s skill players, and I think it's a mistake not to roll solely with Luke McCaffrey at quarterback, but they'll use a two-headed system. With a veteran O-line, I can see them having success moving the chains, limiting mistakes and keeping the Hog offense off the field. I like Arkansas' defense, and if Burks is back, that's huge for quarterback KJ Jefferson. Arkansas 41, Rice 21.
Arkansas State

Key Matchup: Arkansas vs. Rice

The last time Arkansas squared off against a Conference USA opponent, it fell victim to Western Kentucky in Fayetteville back in 2019. Saturday’s matchup against Rice will mark the Razorbacks’ first non-conference game since that defeat. In that game, former Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey played with a vengeance. The Razorbacks...
Arkansas State

Social media reacts to Arkansas losing to Rice at halftime

Arkansas is opening Year 2 of the Sam Pittman era against Rice in Fayetteville. It’s the first time that the Razorbacks and Owls have met on the gridiron. There were plenty of high hopes for the Razorbacks going into the 2021 season. Sure, they were picked to finish 2nd-last in the SEC West by the league media, but a host of returnees, including Treylon Burks on offense and Jalen Catalon on defense, were thought to help the team build on a bit of positive momentum gathered from last year. Pittman, for his part, has looked to change the culture within the locker room as he returned to Arkansas last year for the first time since serving as its associate head coach and offensive line coach from 2013-2015.
Texas State

Razorback defense ready for talented Texas offense?

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) will be filled to the brim Saturday night when the Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 15 Texas Longhorns meet under the lights to rekindle one of college football's great rivalries. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. (CDT), and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Arkansas State
LonghornCountry

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Praises Bijan Robinson & Texas

The Longhorns are set to travel and face the Arkansas Razorbacks in front of a sell-out crowd in Fayetteville Saturday night. Texas is fresh off an impressive 38-18 win over Louisiana Lafayette. Under the new leadership of head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns cruised through the Ragin Cajuns and are now ranked No. 15 in the nation.
Alabama State
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
College Sports

Everything Ed Orgeron said after LSU's loss to UCLA

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media after the loss to UCLA. Here's everything Orgeron said about the loss, what's next for the Tigers and where things went wrong. Opening statement: "We didn't perform like we're supposed to at LSU. It's my responsibility and I told that to the team. Obviously, we're going to look at it schematically, where we got to get better, there was a lot of areas. Physicality at the point of attack, run the football better, stop the run, eliminate the explosive plays.
College Sports

Lane Kiffin talks defensive improvement as Ole Miss faces Malik Cunningham

Ole Miss opened official game week preparations on Tuesday as the Rebels get set to play Louisville on Monday. Coach Lane Kiffin discussed that changing schedule and how to adjust, but the Rebels are also aware of the challenges the Cardinals pose. Ole Miss’ defense will be under the microscope as Matt Corral and the offense is expected to pick up where it left off at the end of last season.

