Temperatures warm up through midweek

Overnight, skies will gradually clear out and low temperatures will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to the lower 60s in the urban areas and along the bay. Friday, our skies will be sunny, as high pressure builds into the region. Friday’s afternoon highs will be in the mid-upper 70s for most, with 60s in the mountains. Overnight Friday, under clear skies and light winds, we’ll see the thermometer bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 50s in most spots, with the lower 60s in downtown DC and Baltimore, but some upper 30s to lower 40s are possible in the coldest mountain valleys. Through the weekend, high pressure will be with us, bringing sunny to mostly sunny skies to the region. Heading into next week, mostly dry conditions will continue, but on Tuesday a quick-moving disturbance is forecast to slide in from the north, bringing the area a few scattered thundershowers. That may continue into Wednesday as well as a late frontal passage could bring a few showers and storms to the region. Temperatures look to warm over the weekend and possibly top 90 degrees to start the week, but with more clouds and showers around mid-week, the thermometer looks to drop into the mid and upper 80s.