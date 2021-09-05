CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Temperatures warm up through midweek

By Derek Bowen
localdvm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will be on the rise after a slightly soggy Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s for the first half of the week after seeing highs only in the 70s Sunday. Most rain, if any Sunday, will be light and less than a quarter of an inch. Most of us may only be lucky enough to see a tenth or two. Another window of opportunity will come Wednesday.

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentfourstateshomepage.com

Dry weather through the weekend; Warm and breezy at times

Our warming trend continues today, but a nice southwesterly breeze and lower humidity should make conditions a little more comfortable. Much of the same can be expected this weekend, even as temperatures increase just a bit. Dry weather will persist until a cold front passes through the Four States early Wednesday morning, and this will provide the chance for thunderstorms Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The cold front will briefly cool us down–we are expected to warm to above average temperatures yet again by the end of next week.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Friday Forecast: Warming up for this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are about to be reminded that summer is still in season. This weekend, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s. The good news is that the humidity doesn’t appear to be extremely high during his time. Skies will be mostly sunny if not...
Environmentlocaldvm.com

Plenty of sunny days ahead after some heavy rain across the I270 corridor Wednesday night

Overnight, skies will gradually clear out and low temperatures will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to the lower 60s in the urban areas and along the bay. Friday, our skies will be sunny, as high pressure builds into the region. Friday’s afternoon highs will be in the mid-upper 70s for most, with 60s in the mountains. Overnight Friday, under clear skies and light winds, we’ll see the thermometer bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 50s in most spots, with the lower 60s in downtown DC and Baltimore, but some upper 30s to lower 40s are possible in the coldest mountain valleys. Through the weekend, high pressure will be with us, bringing sunny to mostly sunny skies to the region. Heading into next week, mostly dry conditions will continue, but on Tuesday a quick-moving disturbance is forecast to slide in from the north, bringing the area a few scattered thundershowers. That may continue into Wednesday as well as a late frontal passage could bring a few showers and storms to the region. Temperatures look to warm over the weekend and possibly top 90 degrees to start the week, but with more clouds and showers around mid-week, the thermometer looks to drop into the mid and upper 80s.
Isabella County, MIWNEM

Pleasant Friday Weather with a Weekend Warm-Up

Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you're getting ready for the weekend! We have mostly sunny skies on tap for today with tonight's conditions being slightly milder, then a warm-up headed into our weekend. The only catch is that we do have a small chance of showers to keep an eye on for the weekend.
EnvironmentWTVF

Warming up through the weekend

This weekend will feature pleasant mornings and warm afternoons. Our normal high and low is 86° & 64°; so, we'll be slightly below that to end the work week. This weekend will be dry with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and pushing 90 degrees on Sunday which is Grandparents Day.
Wilmington, OHJournal-News

Sunny, warm weather expected through weekend

Today will be sunny and warm, mild for this time of year with a high around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Lows overnight will be around 58 degrees. On Saturday temperatures will be a little warmer, with a high around 86 degrees. Skies will be...
Environmentalabamawx.com

Dry Through The Weekend; Warm Days, Pleasant Nights

REFRESHING MORNING: Here are temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise…. The air is very dry, and sunny weather will continue today with a high in the mid 80s. And, no real change for the weekend… lots of sunshine tomorrow and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s.
EnvironmentWNEM

Pleasant Friday Weather with a Weekend Warm-Up

Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you're getting ready for the weekend! We have mostly sunny skies on tap for today with tonight's conditions being slightly milder, then a warm-up headed into our weekend. The only catch is that we do have a small chance of showers to keep an eye on for the weekend.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend Weather Brings Warm Temperatures And Plenty Of Sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hello, the weekend is looking fantastic so I am not going to write a long blog today. Highs today will be in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 10mph this afternoon. Temperatures heading into the afternoon should be near 70. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The rest of the weekend is looking just as nice as today, but you may need to turn the A/C unit back on. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Saturday highs are expected to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy