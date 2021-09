In this crazy unpredictable world we live in, nothing is ever certain. It seems that guidelines on masks, vaccines and social distancing are always changing. Add the volatile political atmosphere and social media world where attacks can come from nowhere and anywhere and it’s no wonder that we walk around day to day never knowing what to expect. If you are like me, you are longing for the good old days before making sure you bought toilet paper every time you go to the supermarket was a thing. Like me, you are probably longing for some sense of normalcy, some sign that life isn’t so crazy. I look for little signs of normalcy everywhere I go.