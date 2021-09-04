Notice of Formation of 364 Mai...
Notice of Formation of 364 Main Street Otego NY LLC 364 Main Street Otego NY LLC (the "LLC") filed Articles of Organization with the New York Department of State on 7/29/2021. Office location: Otsego County. The New York Secretary of State is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served and is directed to forward service of process to 15 Main Street, East Worcester, NY 12064. Purpose: any lawful activity,marketplace.thedailystar.com
