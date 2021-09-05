Stark Health Department running behind on COVID-19 cases
The Stark County Health Department is having difficulty contacting people with COVID-19 and contact tracing because of a large volume of cases. "Our team is doing its best to attempt to make some form of contact with our residents during this time," the health agency said in a news release. "We will be sending a letter to inform residents of this delay and offer them the process in which they should follow if they are a positive COVID-19 case or a close contact."www.indeonline.com
