Our Honest Thoughts About Italic, the Members-Only Site That Sells Luxury Goods for up to 80% Off

Italic, a members-only marketplace that offers luxury goods for Target prices.

What you need to know about Italic

Italic is an online marketplace that gives members a curated shopping experience in a bunch of different categories (women's and men's apparel, home and kitchen goods, fitness equipment, pet supplies, and more), and uses the same manufacturers as brands like Prada, Alo Yoga, Miu Miu, and Tod's to develop its products. So, you get to pick from hundreds of luxe items (just without the labels) for a deeply discounted rate. For example, these shearling criss-cross slippers (an UGG dupe) are only $30. This Prada-esque tote goes for $160, and this ceramic dinnerware set (that comes from the same factory as Williams Sonoma) is just $70.

The annual membership is $60 (you can't shop the site without one), and you get free shipping if you spend over $50. I recommend the 30-day free trial as a way to test the waters if you aren’t sure. Plus, you can cancel your membership at any time.

After spending some time exploring the site and testing out a few items, here are my thoughts.

A totally honest review of Italic, product by product

For my first order, I selected the Harper Boot ($140), which comes from the same place that makes footwear for Tod's and Prada. I got my pair in off-white, and was giddy to start wearing them with all my favorite dresses and jeans. They look gorgeous and the fit is stellar.

Designed with soft (yet sturdy) Napa leather, it didn't take long to break in these boots. They've got a stylish (yet practical) two-inch heel that makes long distances easy and comfortable to walk. I tested these out on a day I had to schlep all the way to downtown, and from there I walked everywhere (about three miles, according to my phone). I didn't experience any painful rubbing, blisters, or pinched toes. The boots fit perfectly, and the comfort lasted all day.

They're elegant enough for formal occasions, but still casual enough to wear every day. The site compares these to Everlane (which sells its version for $236) and Saint Laurent ($995). These also come in black.

So far? Big fan.

Next up: The Relaxed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater ($85), which I chose in a pretty, autumnal, mustard yellow called saffron. As advertised, it wasn’t form-fitting, yet not too loose or drape-y. The fabric is supremely soft, and after a few wears, I didn't notice any pilling. (I haven't had the chance to send it to the dry cleaners yet, so TBD on its durability post-wash).

Small details like the hand-stitched ribbed cuffs and neck give the sweater a little more dimension, but the simplicity of the design and the bold, gorgeous hue is what won me over. Warm and cozy, this is definitely an upgrade to any itchy wool crewnecks you have in the closet. Italic offers seven colorways: saffron, blush, ivory, black, green, midnight, and grey. Compared to similar styles from NAKEDCASHMERE ($225) and Max Mara ($522), this cashmere sweater is a steal.

The last product I tried was theJersey Cotton Duvet Cover ($65). I didn't expect a lot from this duvet—I've had plenty of jersey cotton sheets, and they may be comfortable, but they're typically nothing to write home about. Well, this duvet cover exceeded all expectations.

In fact, I'm writing this review in bed now because I can't pull myself away from my cloud-like bedding. It feels like the oldest, highest-quality cotton tee you own—one that's been washed and washed and still feels smooth and warm against your skin. This cover is made of 100-percent pure jersey cotton, and the fabric is cozy, yet light, so it's perfect for both summer and winter.

It's also got stretch, and, get this: It's wrinkle-resistant. I had to throw it in the wash after one of my dogs hopped on the bed with muddy paws, and when I scooped the duvet cover out of the dryer and inserted the comforter, I noticed there wasn't a wrinkle in sight. My bed aesthetic has honestly never looked more put together.

Right now, it's only available in heather grey, just FYI. And I chose a full/queen size for my comforter (which is from Buffy), and it fits perfectly. Possibly the best part (I can't decide, because I love all the parts) is that this duvet cover has a zipper, which I've only seen with one other brand, and it was twice as expensive. This means I don't have to deal with buttons or ties, which is a big plus in my book. Italic compares this to West Elm, where similar duvet covers go for $170, and Coyuchi, which sells its for $178.

The bottom line

If you like shopping, and you like shopping for nice (aka, expensive) things, Italic's $60 membership is worth it—especially if you're already setting aside a significant retail budget anyway. You're likely to save a lot more than $60 if you're purchasing several items per month.

As far as quality goes, this is something that Italic clearly keeps top of mind, as well as their continuously diverse selection of products. As someone who's purchased and tested countless luxury and designer goods, I can confirm that the items I ordered were best in class. And since Italic is always adding new inventory (soon they’ll be dropping skin care that's manufactured by the same folks who develop La Mer and Chanel), you always have new stuff to choose from—in all categories.

The only constructive feedback I'd give is that certain bestsellers seem to sell out quickly. For instance, Italic had a tough time keeping their Kinetic Mesh Desk Chair in stock, and it likely won't be available again for a couple months. Hopefully, as Italic grows larger, so will their inventory capacity.

