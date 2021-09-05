CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Our Honest Thoughts About Italic, the Members-Only Site That Sells Luxury Goods for up to 80% Off

By Gina Vaynshteyn
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Rebv_0bnA41xW00

Given that I’m a commerce editor, it may come as no surprise to you that I like to shop—and I'm pretty good at it, too, IMHO. Sleuthing for deals, scoring secret codes, and installing money-saving browser extensions are all part of my personal commerce strategy, but I also apply those tricks to my job. Here at Well+Good, I'm in charge of curating and recommending the very best products, as well as sharing exciting, new discoveries. One of those recent findings is Italic, a members-only marketplace that offers luxury goods for Target prices.

What you need to know about Italic

Italic is an online marketplace that gives members a curated shopping experience in a bunch of different categories (women's and men's apparel, home and kitchen goods, fitness equipment, pet supplies, and more), and uses the same manufacturers as brands like Prada, Alo Yoga, Miu Miu, and Tod's to develop its products. So, you get to pick from hundreds of luxe items (just without the labels) for a deeply discounted rate. For example, these shearling criss-cross slippers (an UGG dupe) are only $30. This Prada-esque tote goes for $160, and this ceramic dinnerware set (that comes from the same factory as Williams Sonoma) is just $70.

The annual membership is $60 (you can't shop the site without one), and you get free shipping if you spend over $50. I recommend the 30-day free trial as a way to test the waters if you aren’t sure. Plus, you can cancel your membership at any time.

After spending some time exploring the site and testing out a few items, here are my thoughts.

A totally honest review of Italic, product by product

For my first order, I selected the Harper Boot ($140), which comes from the same place that makes footwear for Tod's and Prada. I got my pair in off-white, and was giddy to start wearing them with all my favorite dresses and jeans. They look gorgeous and the fit is stellar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6glW_0bnA41xW00

Designed with soft (yet sturdy) Napa leather, it didn't take long to break in these boots. They've got a stylish (yet practical) two-inch heel that makes long distances easy and comfortable to walk. I tested these out on a day I had to schlep all the way to downtown, and from there I walked everywhere (about three miles, according to my phone). I didn't experience any painful rubbing, blisters, or pinched toes. The boots fit perfectly, and the comfort lasted all day.

They're elegant enough for formal occasions, but still casual enough to wear every day. The site compares these to Everlane (which sells its version for $236) and Saint Laurent ($995). These also come in black.

So far? Big fan.

Next up: The Relaxed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater ($85), which I chose in a pretty, autumnal, mustard yellow called saffron. As advertised, it wasn’t form-fitting, yet not too loose or drape-y. The fabric is supremely soft, and after a few wears, I didn't notice any pilling. (I haven't had the chance to send it to the dry cleaners yet, so TBD on its durability post-wash).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyNWU_0bnA41xW00

Small details like the hand-stitched ribbed cuffs and neck give the sweater a little more dimension, but the simplicity of the design and the bold, gorgeous hue is what won me over. Warm and cozy, this is definitely an upgrade to any itchy wool crewnecks you have in the closet. Italic offers seven colorways: saffron, blush, ivory, black, green, midnight, and grey. Compared to similar styles from NAKEDCASHMERE ($225) and Max Mara ($522), this cashmere sweater is a steal.

The last product I tried was theJersey Cotton Duvet Cover ($65). I didn't expect a lot from this duvet—I've had plenty of jersey cotton sheets, and they may be comfortable, but they're typically nothing to write home about. Well, this duvet cover exceeded all expectations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCDFo_0bnA41xW00

In fact, I'm writing this review in bed now because I can't pull myself away from my cloud-like bedding. It feels like the oldest, highest-quality cotton tee you own—one that's been washed and washed and still feels smooth and warm against your skin. This cover is made of 100-percent pure jersey cotton, and the fabric is cozy, yet light, so it's perfect for both summer and winter.

It's also got stretch, and, get this: It's wrinkle-resistant. I had to throw it in the wash after one of my dogs hopped on the bed with muddy paws, and when I scooped the duvet cover out of the dryer and inserted the comforter, I noticed there wasn't a wrinkle in sight. My bed aesthetic has honestly never looked more put together.

Right now, it's only available in heather grey, just FYI. And I chose a full/queen size for my comforter (which is from Buffy), and it fits perfectly. Possibly the best part (I can't decide, because I love all the parts) is that this duvet cover has a zipper, which I've only seen with one other brand, and it was twice as expensive. This means I don't have to deal with buttons or ties, which is a big plus in my book. Italic compares this to West Elm, where similar duvet covers go for $170, and Coyuchi, which sells its for $178.

The bottom line

If you like shopping, and you like shopping for nice (aka, expensive) things, Italic's $60 membership is worth it—especially if you're already setting aside a significant retail budget anyway. You're likely to save a lot more than $60 if you're purchasing several items per month.

As far as quality goes, this is something that Italic clearly keeps top of mind, as well as their continuously diverse selection of products. As someone who's purchased and tested countless luxury and designer goods, I can confirm that the items I ordered were best in class. And since Italic is always adding new inventory (soon they’ll be dropping skin care that's manufactured by the same folks who develop La Mer and Chanel), you always have new stuff to choose from—in all categories.

The only constructive feedback I'd give is that certain bestsellers seem to sell out quickly. For instance, Italic had a tough time keeping their Kinetic Mesh Desk Chair in stock, and it likely won't be available again for a couple months. Hopefully, as Italic grows larger, so will their inventory capacity.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Tags: Active Clothing, Athleisure Wear

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Goods#Fitness Equipment#Prada#Design#Target#Italic Italic#Everlane#Nakedcashmere#Fyi#Buffy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Well+Good

10 Chic Loungewear Looks From Madewell’s Labor Day Sale That Feel Luxe but Cost Less Than $100

The worst part of swapping IRL staff meetings for video calls? The psychological toll of staring at your own face. The best part? I can totally get away with wearing some comfy joggers, a bra top, and a Lakers baseball cap to work. Athleisure has made the full transition from night-and-weekend-wear to all-the-time-wear, which is why I'll be taking advantage of Madewell’s Labor Day sale to restock my rotation of WFH-friendly hoodies, sneaks, and tees.
YogaPosted by
Well+Good

The Best Places to Find Affordable Workout Clothes Just as Good as Their Luxury Counterparts

If you're on the hunt for some cheap workout clothes that still offer performance and durability, you're in luck: There are plenty of brands that give you that without stressing out your wallet. After all, there's nothing more motivating to get to the gym than a new 'fit. Throw on brand new pair of performance leggings or a snazzy new crop top, and you feel like you can take on the world, right?
ShoppingPosted by
Well+Good

Finally Get Organized—For Cheap—Thanks to This Last-Minute West Elm Sale

Labor Day weekend may be over, but that doesn't mean the sales have to be. In fact, there are quite a few last-minute deals up for grabs, including some unforgettable savings from West Elm. We're specifically eyeing some great storage and organization solutions to help with declutter, and luckily, West Elm's got some great picks. So, if you're been looking to spark some joy in your home, Marie Kondo style, the retailer is here to help.
ShoppingHelloGiggles

Score Up to 60% Off Celeb-Loved Sneakers at Nordstrom Rack—Only Until Sunday

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We've all pined over a trend: Think '90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties-and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

Good Skin Isn’t Only About Quality Products — Just Ask Buzzy Brand, Agency

At face value, good skin may seem primarily about slathering yourself in a variety of lotions and tonics, all of which promise to lift, sculpt, smooth, or generally improve your complexion. Far less often is the emphasis placed on leading a fulfilling life, complete with plenty of leisure pursuits that make your daily stressors feel very far away. As a beauty editor, I’m keenly aware of how much lifestyle factors, like anxiety, stress, or lack of sleep, can tangibly affect the quality of your skin. Unfortunately, my busy schedule often doesn’t afford me the opportunity to enjoy such carefree activities on the regular. That is, until I’m whisked away to Napa by emerging skin care brand Agency to reconnect with all that is enjoyable about life (namely eating and drinking extremely well), and, of course, to learn about some noteworthy new skin care products in the process.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

Luxury Watches at eBay: Extra 10% off $2,000

Save on new and used luxury watches from Rolex, Breitling, Omega, TAG Heuer, and more. Use coupon code "THISTIME10" for an extra 10% off watches priced $2,000 or more. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the Omega Men's De Ville Blue Watch sold by Jomashop for $2,460.47 after coupon (a low by $134). $500 max discount. Sold by various 3rd-party eBay sellers.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Why Scale Matters in Luxury Goods

Click here to read the full article. In 2004, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton famously won $38 million in a bias suit against Morgan Stanley — among the contentious claims at the time in the bank’s equity research was that the Louis Vuitton brand was “reaching maturity.” As if.More from WWDChanel Dinner During Paris Couture Fall 2021Front row at Chanel Couture Fall 2021Chanel Couture Fall 2021 The world’s largest luxury brand by revenue continues to grow at a brisk clip, and is now five times the size it was in 2004, according to market sources. Suffice to say that scale matters in the...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Our Place Labor Day Sale: Save $50 Off The Best-Selling Always Pan

The cookware startup that brought us the all-in-one skillet and Internet sensation Always Pan is having a Labor Day Sale right now, which means if you've been eyeing the cult-favorite pan but haven’t been able to bring yourself to make the purchase, now is the time. Check out their site daily as they'll be releasing cookware deals all Labor Day weekend long from now until Monday.
ShoppingPosted by
People

PSA: These 'Luxuriously Soft' Sheets Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've ever had to sleep on scratchy, pilling sheets, it's likely you'll never want to go through that again. After all, once you've experienced the pleasure of sliding into a set of soft linens, it's hard to go back to the same inexpensive bed sheets you were sleeping on before.
Educationmoneysavingmom.com

Lands’ End: Up to 40% off Entire Site + Free Shipping!

Need to get a few more uniforms for the school year? Don’t miss this sale at Lands’ End!. Lands’ End is offering up to 40% off the entire site + free shipping when you use the promo code PERFECT at checkout!. This is a great time to grab a few...
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

I Tried the Ultra-Potent La Mer Concentrate for a Whole Week To See if It’s Worth the Price Tag

Is La Mer worth the hype, or is it a case of skin-care magical realism? Back in July, I put my jar of Crème de la Mer to the test, applying a generous dollop of moisturizer every night for a week to see what would happen. Tldr; after seven days, my skin was at its brightest, clearest, and most even. Redness I typically experience in my T-zone faded away, and the bags under my eyes visibly deflated. This test justified keeping Crème de la Mer on my regular rotation.
Businessinvesting.com

Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault has sold the 5.7% he owned in supermarket group Carrefour (PA:CARR) through his Financiere Agache holding company, raising 724 million euros ($854 million) with the disposal. Arnault, who had bought into Carrefour in 2007 and is known for running Louis Vuitton...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Well+Good

This Best-Smelling Shampoo Is Now a Scented Candle

Ever find a shampoo that with fragrance so good you wish your whole home could smell like it? You're in luck. Hair- and body-care brand Ouai just launched two new elegant candles inspired by its best-selling scents. Poured into minimalist concrete vessels, the candles feature a coconut and soy wax base with up to 55 hours of burn time. Priced at $44, the Ouai candle is a clever way to savor all the spa-like smells of your favorite shampoo and conditioner, without ever having to step into the shower.
LifestyleWell+Good

The Best Foldable Exercise Bikes, According to 5-Star Reviews on Amazon—And They’re All Under $300

When you live in a smaller space (#itme), investing in a foldable exercise bike is just one smart way of optimizing your home gym. Sacrificing five feet of precious floor space for a spin bike (or any other large, heavy exercise equipment) is a big commitment. And even if you do have an empty living room corner to tuck it away in, it's not exactly the most visually appealing type of home decor (I know this, because I spent three months staring at an exercise bike from my bed before deciding to give it back). But thanks to some of the best foldable exercise bikes on the market, you can commit to an at-home spin routine without having to give up a single unnecessary inch for the cause.

Comments / 0

Community Policy