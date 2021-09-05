CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NHL defenseman James Wisniewski sells Ohio home for $3.75 million

The Muirfield home of former Columbus Blue Jacket James Wisniewski features extensive outdoor seating. Keller Williams Consultants

Former NHL defenseman James Wisniewski's home in Ohio has sold for $3.75 million. The Wisniewskis had listed the home earlier this year for $3.995 million.

The home, at 5340 Muirfield Court, in a double-gated section of Muirfield of Dublin, Ohio, features six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms in 9,858 square feet of living space.

Among the features: a wine cellar, theater room, six fireplaces, an owner's suite with a bar and safe room, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, a guest house, a lower-level rec room with extensive bar, and an expansive outdoor patio with multiple seating areas.

Wisniewski played in the NHL for parts of 11 seasons, including four with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He last played (one game) in 2015-16 with the Carolina Hurricanes.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Former NHL defenseman James Wisniewski sells Ohio home for $3.75 million

