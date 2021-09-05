Dawgs coming out on top of 'slugfest' with Clemson bodes well for big battles to come

DAWG BONES OFFENSE – GEORGIA. Both teams are extremely talented and that is what makes this matchup so intriguing, especially this early in the year. However, Georgia gets the nod on offense due to more experience. JT Daniels has now had a full offseason with his receivers and offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Seniors Zamir White and James Cook also return to a loaded running backs unit. The Bulldogs have often talked this offseason about creating more explosive plays, and they will need them to beat Clemson. The Tigers will be led by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei who started two games last year. He has big game experience, as he threw for 439 yards in his first ever start against a ranked Notre Dame team. The Tigers lost multiple offensive players to the NFL though, whereas Georgia brings back almost all of what they had last year.