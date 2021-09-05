CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawgs coming out on top of 'slugfest' with Clemson bodes well for big battles to come

Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — The Georgia football team celebrated a big-time win Saturday night. Coach Kirby Smart remained on the Bank of America Stadium field after his exuberant players poured through the tunnel into the locker room. The Bulldogs had just held a Clemson program not far removed from a couple of...

