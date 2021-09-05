CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/5/21)

By Thomas Moore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Newsome II uses discipline, attention to detail to make difficult technique change, earn trust of coaches (Browns Zone) - Greg Newsome II wouldn’t be in line to start Week 1 as a rookie without living a lesson his mom, Crystal, taught him as a child. The No. 26 pick out of Northwestern has earned admiration from teammates and the trust of coaches by taking coaching and quickly applying it with acute attention to detail. The self-discipline was demanded at home in Chicago.

