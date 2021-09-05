CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Re: TNET: A note, a quote and a stat from Clemson's loss to Georgia

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe: TNET: A note, a quote and a stat from Clemson's loss to Georgia. I have been a cheerleader for the o line when it came under fire. I was one of the first screaming for TL to start over Bryant and got blasted on here. I just see the QB play different due to playing the position. I never had a decent o line. Maybe that’s why I couldn’t see it. I saw it last night. Missed assignment after missed assignment. UGA rushes 3-4 all night and dropped 7-8 and got home quick. Playcalling did us no favors. Our offensive scheme has gone sour since Scott left. Elliott is hard headed and makes few adjustments. Quick screens and middle crossing routes kill a speed rush. We did little to slow their rush from a play calling standpoint. We need an o line coach and a play caller.

