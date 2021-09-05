Robyn Dixon Has Something to Say About Wendy Osefo Shading Her & Gizelle Bryant’s Divorces

Wendy Osefo had some strong words for Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Wendy Osefo went all the way off on Gizelle Bryant. Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby caught some strays as well. But it all popped off after Ashley told Wendy that Gizelle wondered if the cheating rumors about Eddie Osefo were behind her change in personality. Well, Wendy felt like this was a coordinated attack on her marriage. And she was already upset about the three women criticizing her new taste in fashion, as well as constantly discussing the work she had done. For them, Wendy has changed way too much since her first season. So they had a lot of questions. But Wendy wasn’t having it.