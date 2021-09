Through the offseason, we’ve seen some movement within the Syracuse Orange offense. The loss of some personnel, the addition of Mike Schmidt as the offensive line coach, the addition of a few promising freshmen have all led to the Orange having an option at a few new looks in the coming season. The play book should be a moving target to fit these new pieces into the puzzle. As such, here’s a few things we’d like to see to improve the playcalling on the offensive end for Syracuse this year: