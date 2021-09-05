CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jamir Jones Takes ‘Prove Why You Can’t Get Rid Of Me’ Mentality To Work Every Day

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamir Jones is already a fan favorite, and perhaps the one player on the roster bubble during training camp that Pittsburgh Steelers faithful were most hoping would end up on the 53. They had their wish granted, as he was indeed kept as one of only four outside linebackers, but he understands who close a call it must have been—and especially that he must continue to win the job he now has.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quincy Roche
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Texans#Rid Of Me#American Football#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

Playing Special Teams ‘The Most Fun You Can Have,’ Says Jamir Jones

Jamir Jones says the best part about doing his job is getting to play on special teams. Turns out, it’s also the best way to earn a job, too. Jones made the 53-man roster for a strong summer performance across the board but it’s likely his dominance on special teams, a team-high six tackles, that got him the nod over a veteran like Cassius Marsh and rookie in Quincy Roche.
NFLSteelers Depot

Study: Jamir Jones Leads The Steelers In Special Teams Tackles (And It Isn’t Close)

Danny Smith may not fully agree with the notion but if you want to increase your odds of making the Pittsburgh Steelers, you better impress him. Tackles and tackles alone are far from the only part of the evaluation process. There’s technique/avoiding penalties, blocks, IQ and awareness, and a dozen other factors to consider.
NFLSteelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Jamir Jones Will Be Part Of Edge Rotation

The regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals What He Bought With Signing Bonus

Prescott revealed on Sunday night that he celebrated his rookie deal by getting some gas for his car and a snack or two. That appears modest compared to how he celebrated his latest extension. The Cowboys quarterback bought a Ferrari. “Probably dinner for the whole family and friends when they...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLFox News

Matthew Stafford takes a not-so-subtle shot at Detroit Lions organization

One of the biggest moves in the NFL during the offseason happened quickly when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff. Stafford told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham what the ultimate goal is now...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Asking The Same Thing About Ezekiel Elliott In 1st Half

The Dallas Cowboys are not feeding Ezekiel Elliott in the first half of tonight’s game, and fans and media alike have taken notice. Through nearly two quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have relied on Dak Prescott and his group of talented wide receivers. The Dallas passing game has accounted for both touchdowns and is the main reason the Cowboys lead 16-14.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy