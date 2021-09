“The Gateway” (91 min, Rated R for strong violence, pervasive language, drug use, some sexual content, and some nudity). 6 out of 10. As I was absorbing the hard-hitting crime-thriller-drama of “The Gateway,” it dawned on me that something important was missing. The missing element was…”what’s the point?” It’s a gripping story of a good man trying to fight his way out of the rotten life dealt to him, trying to help others, but in the end in his quest to find redemption and righteousness, it comes at a great cost. A frame before the end credits stating how many foster children there are in the U.S. struck me as odd as much as this theme only sneaks in around the edges of the narrative.