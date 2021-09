Commuting by rail, which collapsed as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is still two-thirds down on the level in early 2020.New research from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators and Network Rail, shows that commuting by train is now at 33 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – while car journeys have reverted to pre-pandemic levels.Overall, rail passenger numbers are at 60 per cent of 2019 figures.The organisation says it “could take years to return to numbers seen in 2019”.The financial impact is deeply concerning senior rail figures: commuters’ season tickets provided the bedrock of the £10bn in fares collected...