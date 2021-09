MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was mainly dry across South Florida Friday, with just a few showers near the Keys. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity. As high pressure moves to the north, our steering flow will be more southerly on Friday. Some storms will develop in the afternoon with the potential for heavy rain in spots. Localized flooding will be possible due to the wet weather and King Tides. Coastal saltwater flooding will be possible during high tide. The King Tides last...