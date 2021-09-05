CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steiner: Neither Haas driver to blame for latest falling out

By Jonathan Noble
Autosport Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikita Mazepin was left furious with team-mate Mick Schumacher in qualifying at Zandvoort, after he felt the German had ignored an arrangement to be the second car on track for their hot lap runs. Schumacher passed Mazepin on the run to the final sequence of corners and as the Russian...

