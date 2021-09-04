CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Dutch Grand Prix unfolded

 7 days ago

That's all for this live page. Thanks for joining us and for your comments. Not long until the next one. Italian Grand Prix, Monza, next weekend. Hopefully see you then. Bye for now. Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix - read the report. Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a dominant...

MotorsportsPosted by
newschain

‘Money talks’ – Lewis Hamilton says F1 made ‘bad choice’ at Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has accused Formula One’s rulers of putting money first following Sunday’s farcical Belgian Grand Prix which lasted only two laps. Max Verstappen was proclaimed as the winner of the shortest race in the sport’s 71-year history. George Russell took second, with Hamilton third after the 12th round at a rain-soaked Spa-Francorchamps circuit was finally abandoned following three hours and 44 embarrassing minutes.
MotorsportsPosted by
MassLive.com

Dutch Grand Prix 2021 Qualifying: Live stream, start, TV channel, how to watch Formula 1 at Zandvoort

It’s qualifying day at the Dutch Grand Prix, a week after a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix at Spa reminded Formula 1 just how important qualifying can be. Hopefully, fans will actually get a race this weekend as Max Verstappen gets set to race in front of his home fans at CM.com Circuit Zandvoort. Verstappen and Red Bull continue to trail Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes after the reigning champs’ mid-season surge. However, Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Red Bull have been on the comeback trail, bouncing back from mechanical issues with what technically went down as a win last week at Spa. With any luck, we’ll get full points and a race by the end of the weekend. But for Saturday, it’s all about speed as racers vie for pole position.
MotorsportsBBC

Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton top in first practice at Monza

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was fastest in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Hamilton, running medium tyres, was 0.452 seconds ahead of Verstappen on the soft compound. Valtteri Bottas was third, 0.525secs down on team-mate Hamilton. The usual second practice will...
MotorsportsBBC

Max Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a dominant victory over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the Dutch Grand Prix to retake the championship lead. Verstappen, cheered on by 65,000 enthusiastic home fans, led all the way from pole position, comfortably keeping a following Hamilton at bay. The Dutchman leads Hamilton by three...
Motorsportswhathifi.com

Dutch Grand Prix live stream and how to watch F1 Practice from Zandvoort online and from anywhere

The Lewis vs Max show continues today, when Formula 1 returns to the historic Zandvoort circuit after 36 years for the 2021 Dutch Grand Prix. Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be eager to take on Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after last week's non-race was red-flagged. The Dutch GP starts with Practice 1 at 10.30am BST today. Austrian F1 fans can stream the race for free. Follow our guide on how to watch a Dutch Grand Prix free live stream in 4K and for free from anywhere.
MotorsportsMotorAuthority

Verstappen storms to victory at 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen wowed his home crowd on Sunday by taking the win at the 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix—the first Dutch round since 1985. Verstappen, who started the race at Circuit Zandvoort on pole, delivered a flawless drive to finish 20 seconds ahead of Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver made a late pit stop to salvage a point for the fastest lap, yet he still managed to finish second. Third place went to fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas almost a minute behind the winner.
MotorsportsESPN

Max Verstappen escapes penalty at Dutch Grand Prix

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands -- Championship contender Max Verstappen has escaped a grid penalty at the Dutch Grand Prix after he was investigated for overtaking another car under red flags in Friday practice. On-board footage from Verstappen's car showed him passing Lance Stroll between Turns 10 and 11 just after red flags...
MotorsportsBBC

Dutch Grand Prix build-up: Verstappen on pole at home race

To the delight of thousands and thousands of home fans, Max Verstappen stuck his Red Bull on to pole position for today's Dutch Grand Prix. And that helped set up the situation we all wanted as the top two in the title race are today's front row. Who could forget...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Mercedes may order Valtteri Bottas to make way for Lewis Hamilton in sprint race

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted he could order Valtteri Bottas out of Lewis Hamilton’s way in Saturday’s sprint race ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.Bottas, this week dropped by the Silver Arrows in favour of George Russell for 2022, edged out Hamilton by just 0.096 seconds in Monza to take pole position. Hamilton’s championship rival Max Verstappen starts third for Red Bull.Formula One will stage its second sprint event on Saturday. Three points will be awarded to the winner of the 18-lap dash around the so-called Temple of Speed, with the runner-up taking two points, and a single point for...
Motorsportsf1i.com

Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday's single practice session at Monza ahead of qualifying for Saturday's sprint race, the Mercedes driver edging championship rival Max Verstappen by a comfortable 0.452s. Valtteri Bottas completed the top three for the Brackley squad, while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll clocked in an impressive...
MotorsportsBBC

F1: Italian Grand Prix qualifying - poor Hamilton start

Lando Norris dived down the inside of Hamilton. Brave stuff from the young Briton. His McLaren is still in fourth place, however, as team-mate Daniel Ricciardo is up into third spot. Post update. What on earth happened to Lewis Hamilton?. The seven-time champion was caught napping and tumbled down the...
Motorsportsracer.com

Bottas leads Mercedes sweep of Monza Sprint qualifying

Valtteri Bottas will start the Saturday sprint at the Italian Grand Prix from pole position after just edging teammate Lewis Hamilton in qualifying. The Finn started Q3 with a scruffy initial lap, leaving him fifth and 0.4s off Hamilton’s pace after dipping a wheel on the gravel at the Roggia chicane, but his second attempt was clinical, setting two purple sectors a the first to splits to beat Hamilton by just 0.069s.

