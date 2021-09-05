Mike Plumer is running for his son and the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Although Mike is the one actually running, this has been a family affair that we refer to as 'Team Plumer.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWvcL_0bn9z6An00

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNxSg_0bn9z6An00

Name: Michael Plumer

Age: 45

From: Melrose

My husband, Mike, is running this year’s Boston Marathon for the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Although Mike is the one actually running, this has been a family affair that we refer to as “Team Plumer.”

Our son, Sean, has Down Syndrome so raising money for the MDSC was something we wanted to do. Hosting two fundraising events, selling tons of cupcakes, and designing T-shirts allowed us to reach our goal of $10,000.

We live in a city that has been so kind to our family. It has allowed us to show that people with Down Syndrome are smart, funny, happy people who need to be included in their communities.

So if you see Mike on Oct. 11 running in his MDSC shirt or any of the other charity team runners show them some love by cheering them on. They are all amazing people running for a number of different charities.

Good luck to everyone! Go Team Plumer!

Editor’s note: This submission was written by Mike Plumer’s wife, Ann Plumer. Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.

