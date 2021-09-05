Photo Gallery: Toledo 49, Norfolk State 10

View more in
Toledo, OH
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s offensive play lifts Ohio State over Bowling Green 3-1The LanternOhio State
Bullets at the ready: Burglar attacks house full of kids, ends up sprawled on the lawnAmy ChristieToledo, OH
Delta Variant Complicates The End Of COVID-19Liz Fe LifestyleDelta, OH
The Sandbar Grill in La Salle, Michigan is Waterfront Dining and Live Entertainment at Its BestTracy StengelLa Salle, MI
Where to Find the Best Fall Colors in NW Ohio (Greater Toledo)Rooted in OhioOhio State
The Blade
Toledo, OH
632
Followers
871
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Toledo, OH|Posted byThe Blade
Toledo area's cross country leaders for week of Sept. 5
Bryan High School’s Joshuah Taylor and Perrysburg’s Aubrey Duhaime lead the Toledo area’s top cross country times so far this season. Taylor’s time of 15:31.52 set a program record for the Golden Bears at the Columbus Grove Invitational Gray Division meet. He also set a course record at the Celina Rotary Invitational this season.
Toledo, OH|Posted byThe Blade
Path to victory: 3 keys to a Toledo upset of Notre Dame
For the first time, Toledo and Notre Dame will play a football game against each other Saturday. And the Rockets aren’t traveling to South Bend to be a sacrificial lamb. They’re loading up their equipment truck and buses, driving a couple of hours across northern Indiana, and parking in a medium-sized yet distinguished city with one of the season’s defining upsets on their minds.
Perrysburg, OH|Posted byThe Blade
High school football atmosphere back to normal — for now
High school football, at least for the time being, is back at full capacity in Ohio. After having the coronavirus pandemic create a restrictive environment statewide for the “Friday Night Lights” culture in what was a severely diminished 2020 season, the game as fans knew it returned to its typical full form to start 2021.
Toledo, OH|Posted byThe Blade
Briggs' picks: Call me crazy, but Toledo's got a real chance at Notre Dame
Marching bands. Tailgates. ... Lighting your money on fire. They’re the great, wholesome traditions of college football, and, as always, we’re here to help keep the flame going — butane sold separately — with our weekly picks of the games of local and national interest.
Bowling Green, OH|Posted byThe Blade
St. John's grad McKinstry begins BGSU football career on positive note
BOWLING GREEN — Jaedyn McKinstry’s story has been well-documented, but the rest of his journey is just beginning. Bowling Green State University football’s season opener at Tennessee on Sept. 2 was the first day of the life ahead of the St. John’s Jesuit graduate after an arduous battle with cancer kept the athlete away from athletics.
Michigan State|Posted byThe Blade
Otsego's Joseph Dzierwa commits to Michigan State for baseball
Otsego standout two-sport athlete Joseph Dzierwa has committed to Michigan State to play baseball, he announced Wednesday on his Twitter page. Dzierwa, a 6-foot-6 left-hander, was an all-conference pitcher in the Northern Buckeye Conference this past spring in his first season of varsity baseball.
Findlay, OH|Posted byThe Blade
Liberty-Benton’s Karis Willow commits to Penn State for volleyball
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton junior Karis Willow on Wednesday committed to play volleyball at perennial power Penn State. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter announced her decision via her personal Instagram account.
Football|Posted byThe Blade
Blake Lichtenberg quickly establishing own legacy at St. John's
In his first two games as QB1 for St. John's Jesuit, junior Blake Lichtenberg has shown flashes of brilliance and a flair for the dramatic. Given his family lineage, Lichtenberg's quick emergence in his first two varsity starts certainly is no shock.
Archbold, OH|Posted byThe Blade
Blade football poll: Fremont Ross, Otsego, Archbold atop first rankings for 2021
The first Blade high school football poll of the 2021 season is out, and Fremont Ross, Otsego, and Archbold hold down the top spots in their respective divisional groupings. Fremont Ross (3-0) of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference has outscored foes 118-60 and recorded important wins over Tiffin Columbian and rival Sandusky in nonleague play to take the No. 1 ranking in the combined Division I-II poll.
Toledo, OH|Posted byThe Blade
2021 bowl projections: Toledo vs. Nebraska in Detroit?
Throughout the season, The Blade will compile bowl projections for Toledo, Ohio State, and Michigan. Here is a look at the bowl picture after the schedule of games ending Sept. 5.
Toledo, OH|Posted byThe Blade
Friday Forecast: Predicting 10 Toledo-area games for Week 4
VERMILION (1-2) AT SCOTT (3-0) ■ Steve Junga: Scott, 24-7 FINDLAY (2-1) AT CENTRAL CATHOLIC (1-2) CLAY (2-1) AT FREMONT ROSS (3-0) NAPOLEON (0-3) AT NORTHVIEW (1-2) SOUTHVIEW (1-2) AT SPRINGFIELD (0-2)
NFL|Posted byThe Blade
Brees to make broadcast debut during Toledo-Notre Dame game
There’s another storyline in the broadcast of Saturday’s Toledo football game at Notre Dame. Former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees will make his debut as an NBC Sports color commentator for Notre Dame football when the Irish host Toledo at 2:30 p.m. on the Peacock online streaming service.
MLB|Posted byThe Blade
Mud Hens' 8th-inning rally lifts Toledo over Iowa Cubs
DES MOINES — The Toledo Mud Hens’ five-run eighth inning propelled the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate over the Iowa Cubs 7-5 on Wednesday at Principal Park. Aderlin Rodriguez sparked the pivotal frame with a two-run double to bring Toledo within 4-3. Kody Clemens followed with the game-tying, RBI ground out, scoring Isaac Paredes.
Ottawa Hills, OH|Posted byThe Blade
Ottawa Hills boys, Eastwood girls ranked in 1st OSSCA poll
The first Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association poll is out, and several teams from the Toledo area are represented. The Ottawa Hills boys (3-0-1) are No. 2 in the Division III state poll, St. Francis de Sales (3-0-0) is fifth in Division I, while Findlay (2-0-1) is 11th.
Perrysburg, OH|Posted byThe Blade
NLL powers Anthony Wayne, Perrysburg head up area's top girls soccer teams
The girls soccer teams that emerge out of the northwest Ohio district and into the regional tournament this fall will surely be battled tested. In order to become the cream of the crop, a handful of the area's top Division I programs will challenge each other for supremacy. The Anthony...
Ohio State|Posted byThe Blade
Video: Ohio State coach Ryan Day press conference before Oregon game
The Ohio State football team will host defending Pac-12 champion Oregon for an anticipated nonleague matchup Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the programs since Ohio State beat Oregon in the 2014 season’s College Football Playoff championship game.
Toledo, OH|Posted byThe Blade
Briggs: Everything about record-setting Solheim Cup was perfect ... except Team USA
On a sun-splashed holiday weekend at Inverness, Toledo threw the party of a lifetime. It’s just too bad Team USA missed it. Harsh? Maybe, because the Americans put up a nice fight late on the final day of its 15-13 loss to Europe in the Solheim Cup.
Toledo, OH|Posted byThe Blade
'So proud of their Toledo': Crowds turn out for final day of Solheim Cup
It was a “Party in the U.S.A.” at Inverness Club Monday morning. Walking onto the course during the final day of play, Solheim Cup attendees joined in the roar of Miley Cyrus’ pop anthem and other party classics.
Comments / 0