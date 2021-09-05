CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 best engine-building board games

By Rachael Green
Inverse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2013 study found that regular board game players were 15% less likely to develop dementia, compared to their non-gaming counterparts. And games that place a high emphasis on strategy, like engine-building games, may provide those benefits while also improving attention span and memory. These games are all about exponentially increasing resources through clever decision-making and strategy, and the best engine-building board games provide multiple different options through which to do so while featuring themes and types of play that you’ll truly enjoy.

