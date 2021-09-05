CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Roundup: Happy 40th to Beyoncé; Crazy Fantasy Football Predictions; Go See 'Dune'

By Kyle Koster
 5 days ago
Aaron Judge, enormous centerfielder ... Bleak, uniquely American headline to consider ... 5 Organizations Helping Hurricane Ida Victims—and How You Can Contribute ... There's been an uptick in road-rage incidents this year ... Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers will be must-see television ... Counting on Donald Trump to have your back is a dangerous game ... A requiem for Big 12 football ... Crazy fantasy football predictions for the upcoming year ... Baylor women's basketball team changing name ... Mad at myself for not seeing Stephen A. Smith-Tim Tebow coming ... Beyonce turns 40 ... The horrors of the pandemic are still evident ... Fully expecting to hear more from this viral fan at the U.S. Open ...

A bunch of people got together and did something nice for my co-worker Derek. [The Players' Tribune]

Alabama remains a juggernaut, demolishes Miami. [USA Today]

Oklahoma overcomes sluggish start to nip Tulane. [All Sooners]

Dune is the best sci-fi movie in years. [The Daily Beast]

Jim Brandstatter, Dan Dierdorf to retire following 2021 Michigan Football season. [WXYZ]

Big Mayo is out of control.

When large men score touchdowns, we all win.

LSU fans outnumbered UCLA fans at the Rose Bow.

Taking Back Sunday — Make Dame Sure

