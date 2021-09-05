CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You need to watch the on HBO Max ASAP

By David Grossman
Inverse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1982, British cartoonist Alan Moore felt confident that he knew how the UK’s 1983 elections would go. He predicted conservative Margaret Thatcher would lose, and nuclear disarmament meant England could exit the Cold War relatively unscathed, although there would be strong fascist pushback. Following his political conjecture, Moore wrote...

MoviesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Top-10 Netflix Movie ASAP

Yellowstone fans are eternally crushed that they can't enjoy the show on Netflix. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's Top 10 that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That film is Wind River.
TV & VideosPosted by
106.9 KROC

Everything New on HBO Max in September 2021

Warner Bros. has two movies premiering simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters in September. First, there’s Malignant, a new horror film from Saw and The Conjuring director James Wan. A week later, there’s Cry Macho, a modern Western from Clint Eastwood that looks to be a kind of curtain call for the 91-year-old actor and director’s prolific career.
MoviesInverse

Dune: Part One ending confirms a shocking rumor

It’s no longer a secret that director Denis Villeneuve will not complete the story of Frank Herbert’s first Dune novel in his upcoming blockbuster take on the material. Instead, Villeneuve and his cast members have repeatedly confirmed that the new film is only the first part of a two-part epic.
The best animated Batman movie is on HBO Max

The best animated Batman movie is on HBO Max

Today, the superhero genre is going through its golden age. Thanks to Cinematographic Universe of Marvel (MCU)These productions that were previously reserved for a smaller group of people, today are of massive scope. For something Avengers: Endgame managed to become the highest grossing film in history, before it Avatar he will regain his position.
HBO MAX Presents: Betty

HBO MAX Presents: Betty

Skateboarding meets five young women in the American television series Betty, a spinoff of the independent film Skate Kitchen that highlights female skateboarding culture in New York City through the lens of an all-girl skate group. Crystal Moselle, the highly respected creator and director of both the film and television...
TV Seriesthemanual.com

The 10 Best Shows to Watch on HBO Max Right Now

The channel that has maintained a premium status since its conception, HBO is now a major streaming platform for all to enjoy. Much like all the others, HBO Max has many original shows and movies worth talking about but also features some of the best classic movies and shows to ever be released. The reason it has maintained its premium status is that it features some of the best original shows to be released in the past 5 years, not to mention the fact that it releases specific movies on the same day as their theater release but we’re not here to talk about that.
TV & Videoswearemoviegeeks.com

Watch The Second Creepy Trailer And Clip For James Wan’s MALIGNANT – In Theaters And On HBO Max September 10

“Malignant” is the latest creation from “Conjuring” universe architect James Wan (“Aquaman,” “Furious 7”). The film marks director Wan’s return to his roots with this new original horror thriller. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Batgirl” Script Is Done

“Birds of Prey” and “The Flash” writer Christina Hodson has turned in a finished copy of the script for the planned “Batgirl” movie at WarnerMedia and HBO Max. “Bad Boys For Life” duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming the project and while the film’s schedule is unknown at this point, El Arbi posted a photo of his hands holding a copy of Hodson’s script this week.
Is Shang-Chi on HBO Max?

Is Shang-Chi on HBO Max?

Is there going to be a Shang-Chi HBO Max release? The long-awaited next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly upon us, in fact the Shang-Chi release date is tomorrow, September 3, for most places. However, will Shang-Chi be coming to HBO Max too? Is there any sort of Shang-Chi streaming option for people at home who don’t want to go to theaters, as there was for Black Widow? Let’s see.
TV Seriesthetvaddict.com

What is Coming to HBO Max in September 2021

DOOM PATROL is returning for a third season in September 2021 on HBO Max. Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star in the new HBO limited series SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE. Fans can also stream all of the HARRY POTTER films, as well as the new MORTAL KOMBAT movie. September...
Whatever Happened to HBO Max?

Whatever Happened to HBO Max?

Few hot takes of mine have proven to be as incendiary as my ill-received opinions of HBO Max: the pandemic-era streaming service being beamed directly into your living room from the fine folks over at Warner Bros. Social Media acquaintances that I had barely ever (or, in some cases, never) spoken to sent irate messages when I described the experience of struggling with the streamer in real-time and I seem to have caused something of a dust-up when naming it the hands down worst major streaming service on the market in a recent assessment of the digital movie marketplace. And yet, for as much as people seem to come out of the woodwork to blindly defend it, “But they have new Looney Tunes!” they shout. “But look at all these new DC movies!” they beg. “That new Dune movie’s coming up in a couple months, and we need to support it or else!” they cry out.
HBO Max and YouTube are now on Spectrum TV

HBO Max and YouTube are now on Spectrum TV

Two of the biggest players in streaming, HBO Max and YouTube, have officially arrived on Spectrum TV. It’s the first time the apps have been supported on Spectrum TV, Charter’s digital cable provider and live TV app, and users will be able to access content from both apps through the platform’s guide on channels 2004 for HBO Max and 2003 for YouTube. Users will also be able to find them by searching the guide or from the guide’s apps menu. (A subscription to HBO Max, which costs $10 per month with ads or $15 to go ad-free and unlock same-day theatrical releases, will still be required to access the content.)
TV & VideosVulture

HBO Max Is Coming to Cable (If You Have Spectrum TV)

If you still have cable television, then in the words of Olivia Rodrigo — who probably doesn’t even know the word “cable” — good 4 u, because Spectrum TV announced that HBO Max and YouTube will be arriving to their Spectrum Guide platform starting today. (Netflix, it should be noted, is already there.)

