You need to watch the on HBO Max ASAP

Few hot takes of mine have proven to be as incendiary as my ill-received opinions of HBO Max: the pandemic-era streaming service being beamed directly into your living room from the fine folks over at Warner Bros. Social Media acquaintances that I had barely ever (or, in some cases, never) spoken to sent irate messages when I described the experience of struggling with the streamer in real-time and I seem to have caused something of a dust-up when naming it the hands down worst major streaming service on the market in a recent assessment of the digital movie marketplace. And yet, for as much as people seem to come out of the woodwork to blindly defend it, “But they have new Looney Tunes!” they shout. “But look at all these new DC movies!” they beg. “That new Dune movie’s coming up in a couple months, and we need to support it or else!” they cry out.