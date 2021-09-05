CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

10 TV Shows to Binge Watch this September on Amazon Prime

By Whitney Teal
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can you determine if a TV show is worth your binge time? No worries, we got your back. Here is a list of the best shows and the streaming services you can get them: it contains the current and the best shows you can stream on Amazon Prime Video. With this, you ease the search for the next binge. The shows on the listing range from supernatural to procedural dramas to classic comedy. Whichever your pick, you’re guaranteed an exciting binge-watch experience.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Emily Deschanel
Person
Josh Schwartz
Person
Andrew Ross Sorkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binge Watching#Fbi Special Agent#Cia#Turner Network Television#Americans#Fx#Russian#Showtime#New York Times#Lapd#Cbc#Nbc#Nsa#Fbi#The Bones And Booth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV Serieshypable.com

Watch the first trailer for Amazon’s ‘Wheel of Time’ series adaptation

The first trailer for Amazon’s The Wheel of Time adaptation is here, and it offers viewers a taste of what’s in store from the highly anticipated series. Based on the best selling fantasy series of the same name by author Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time takes place in a world where magic exists, but only certain women are allowed to access it. It’s there that we meet Morianne (Rosamund Pike)— a member of an incredibly powerful group of women known as the Ages Sedai.
MoviesIGN

Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

While Netflix is constantly pushing on new original movies and shows all the time, let's not forget that having one of the biggest catalogs of movies is what really put the streaming service on the map in the first place. Even though Netflix is beset on all sides by competition both old (Hulu and Amazon Prime) and new (Disney+ and HBO Max), it's still one of the best places to find great films to watch mainly because it isn't beholden to stream only one production house's library of movies.
TV & VideosPolygon

All the scary, spoopy movies and shows coming to Netflix for Halloween

Netflix is up on the memo that Halloween starts the moment summer ends. The streaming service has unveiled a lineup of every creepy, kooky original movie, show, and documentary — as well as some licensed content — finding its way onto the platform from now until All Hallows’ Eve itself. There’s a thrill and a chill for everyone, from spoopy kid-friendly movies like Nightbooks to genuinely scary shows like Midnight Mass. Also, new seasons of Lucifer, You, and… an interactive WWE movie? Bring on the happy haunts!
MoviesNewsTimes

Steve McQueen to Debut Three New Documentaries on Amazon Prime Video in September

Steve McQueen will premiere three new documentaries — “Uprising,” “Black Power: A British Story of Resistance” and “Subnormal: A British Scandal” — on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 17. Directed by McQueen and James Rogan, “Uprising” is a three-part docuseries that examines three events from 1981 in the U.K. —...
TV SeriesRolling Stone

Fall TV Preview 2021: 15 Shows to Watch

From the return of the monstrous Roy family on Succession to a reboot of The Wonder Years — this one directed by Fred Savage rather than starring him — this fall’s crop of TV premieres is far more robust than we got last year during an earlier stage of the pandemic, when film and television production was just starting again after a long hiatus. The upcoming slate includes more Marvel and Star Wars spinoffs, sci-fi and fantasy epics, long-awaited adaptations and remakes, comedy giants reuniting, and even a few athletes who made as much news for their activism as for their performance in the ring or on the field. Of this impressive crop of new and returning shows, here are the ones we’re most excited to see.
TV ShowsCosmopolitan

The 32 Best Scary TV Shows to Stream Right Now

If your dream weekend involves subjecting your eyeballs to abject horror and a-never-leaving-your-bed situation, a) are you okay? and b) you have ARRIVED. As bone-chilling and terrifying as some scary TV shows can be, they're just so good you can't possibly turn them off. In no particular order, and with the understanding that you can't blame me if you never sleep again, here are the 32 scariest, bloodiest, most disturbing, nightmare-inducing (sorry, I don't mean to belabor a point, it's just...accurate) TV shows that you can stream right now. "Enjoy," lol.
TV & Videosgizmostory.com

Where to Watch The Loud House on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime?

The Loud House is an American animated comedy movie. It has only one season, released on August 20, 2021. This movie is based on the series The Loud House by Nickelodeon. This movie is produced by Chris Viscardi, directed by Dave Needham, and written by Kevin Sullivan and Chris Viscardi. The film originally streamed on Netflix. The story is about a family who went on a vacation in Scotland. Then the whole story revolves around how they spend their family vacation.
MoviesNew Haven Register

How to Watch Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' on Amazon Prime for Free

Streaming dreams do come true — at least when it comes to Cinderella. The latest installment of the beloved fairytale, which stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Minnie Driver, is finally dancing its way into theaters and on-demand this Labor Day weekend. And while you may think you’ve...
TV SeriesSeattle Times

During the pandemic, we discovered a lot of great TV. Here are some shows we think you should binge.

WHILE YOU WERE blasting your glutes at the gym, I was probably lying on my hammock watching “Cobra Kai” on my phone. (P.S.: Elisabeth Shue returns!) Ron Judd is right. There is a glut of bad TV, all too available. But. There’s a lot of really great TV, too. And we discovered much of it during the pandemic. Here are some of the best shows viewed by several Seattle Times staffers and contributors. (We did our best to list where the shows are broadcast or streaming as of this writing, but that can change, and they can be on multiple networks/apps.)
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Five shows our TV critic is watching this week

Now that Robin has announced he's bisexual, he may want to think about joining this LGBTQ+ squad led by Steve Maryweather (Sean Hayes), a government spy relegated to West Hollywood after coming out of the closet. The Boy Wonder is sure to have more laughs than he ever did with Batman, especially when he's partnered with Agent Twink (Matt Rogers), who goes undercover as Ariana Grande and Erin Brockovich to save the world. I expected more laughs from an animated series co-created by Michael Schur ("The Good Place"), but it still packs a punch.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CW33

Dallas actor in new show streaming on Amazon Prime

WATCHA WATCHIN’ WEDNESDAY (KDAF) — Vindication is a faith-based crime-drama show that follows the small-town investigative work of Detective Travis. Matt Holmes plays Kevin in the show and has lived in Dallas for the past six years. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Pure Flix. Pure...
TV ShowsTechRadar

Best Apple TV shows: series worth binge-watching on Apple TV Plus

Want to watch the best Apple TV shows on Apple TV Plus? We're here to help. Apple definitely doesn't have the library of shows that Netflix does, but it's clearly going to spend the money to get there. And since subscribing costs a lean $5.99 / £4.99 per month, it's well worth dipping in to see which of Apple's series appeals to you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy