CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Rachael Green

Inverse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachael Green is a commerce writer working across Bustle Digital Group’s lifestyle brands. The Brooklyn-based writer’s bylines have also appeared in A Little Bit Human, Benzinga, and other publications. She received a dual bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Anthropology from the University of California, Riverside. When she’s not researching the latest consumer trends or writing incisive cultural commentary, Rachael can be found experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen or planning her next trip.

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthropology#Bustle Digital Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Rachael Leigh Cook never cared about Hollywood

Rachael Leigh Cook says not caring about Hollywood has been "detrimental" to her career but "helpful" to her mental health. The 41-year-old actress experienced a low in her career when 'Josie and the Pussycats' bombed at the box office in 2001 but Rachael is grateful for how things have worked out.
MoviesNYLON

Rachael Leigh Cook Was Almost A ‘X-Men’ Mutant

The Rachel Leigh Cook renaissance in the media is here, thanks to her role in the He’s All That Netflix remake starring just okay TikTok dancer-turned-actress, Addison Rae. In a new profile for the New York Times, Cook revealed that starring in X-Men is the ghost ship that never sailed for her.
Travelarcamax.com

Celebrity Travel: Go away with Rachael Ray

“I’m a big believer in going to a region you like and getting lost on purpose,” Rachael Ray said from her home in Tuscany, Italy. “My mom used to do that with me when I was a kid. We’d drive to Vermont and we’d go left instead of right or down a different street or into a different place. You don’t have to go far, but I completely love the idea of getting lost a little bit. I’m an off-the-beaten-path kind of person and I like places that have reinvented themselves.” Currently in her 16th season of the syndicated “Rachael Ray Show,” she also is the author of the upcoming cookbook, “This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food from the Home Front,” which will be out on October 26. Ray, who also has a home in New York, shares her travels with fans on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RachaelRay), Twitter (https://twitter.com/rachaelray) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@rachaelray?).
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lara Spencer makes bittersweet return to GMA studio with a selfie

Lara Spencer is finally back to work at the Good Morning America studio, joining her co-stars Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and more. The journalist shared a selfie that showed off how happy she was to be back with the team, while still remembering someone special back home. WATCH:...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news

Katy Perry's sense of humor and candid use of social media is what makes her such a popular celebrity on several platforms, which her latest post embodies. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos recalling some of her fonder memories from August. WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure. While...
Hip Hopthebrag.com

Body of ‘loved’ Melbourne hip hop artist Eimable Manirakiza found

The body of Melbourne musician Eimable Manirakiza has been discovered after a two-month community campaign to find him. Eimable Manirakiza, 24, a talented singer and music producer who was well respected in the Melbourne hip hop community, was last seen at Gordon O’Keeffe Reserve, Werribee on Wednesday, June 23rd. The...
Family Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Siblings born 18 months apart discover they’re twins

For years, Sarah Sargent and her brother thought they were just siblings, but they’re more than that — they’re twins. Despite an 18-month age gap, Australian natives Sarah, 18, and her brother Will, 20, are actually fraternal twins, according to a viral TikTok video that now has 9 million views.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Jamison Jones Cast on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

Ashland’s secrets may start coming out of the woodwork when Jamison Jones joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS as Jesse Gaines! As reported by Soap Opera Digest, the attorney will make his first appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and he might just have the information about Ashland that his rivals have been searching for.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the on HBO Max ASAP

Wouldn’t it be nice… if the world wasn’t ending?. That question, frivolously phrased and all, is one of many at the heart of doomsday movies. While some apocalypse movies find their characters doing whatever they can to survive an impending disaster, other films take a more intimate approach by exploring simply what happens when everyone knows they’re going to die in a matter of weeks.
MoviesVanity Fair

Rachael Leigh Cook on Escaping Movie Jail and Reclaiming She’s All That

Two decades after starring in the definitive ’90s teen film, Cook is back for Netflix’s gender-swapped remake, He’s All That. She gets candid about why it initially seemed like a “terrible idea”—and how she redefined her career after a box office flop. After nearly three decades in Hollywood, Rachael Leigh...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Soylent Green

This Startup Wants You To Eat All Your Food In Cube Form. Ridgewood NJ, eerily similar to the 1973 classic Scifi movie Soylent Green an ecological dystopian thriller film directed by Richard Fleischer, and starring Charlton Heston, Leigh Taylor-Young and Edward G. Robinson in his final film role. SquarEat is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy