Rachael Green
Rachael Green is a commerce writer working across Bustle Digital Group’s lifestyle brands. The Brooklyn-based writer’s bylines have also appeared in A Little Bit Human, Benzinga, and other publications. She received a dual bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Anthropology from the University of California, Riverside. When she’s not researching the latest consumer trends or writing incisive cultural commentary, Rachael can be found experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen or planning her next trip.www.inverse.com
