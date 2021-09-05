CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress must make taxes on stocks, income more fair

By Barbara Archer
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzTz7_0bn9vE0W00

Working people are the backbone of our economy. Our tax system is so unfair that a billionaire living off his Wall Street investments can pay a lower tax rate than an emergency-room nurse tending to COVID patients or a truck driver who keeps our economy going by delivering key components overnight.

That’s because our tax code privileges wealth over work: The top tax rate on the main sources of investment income (20%) is only about half the top rate on wages and salaries (37%).

Most of us make our living from a job. But the super-rich let their money do their work for them. Their income is largely in the form of investment gains: the rising value of their stocks, bonds, real estate, private businesses and more. When they sell one of those investments for more than its purchase price, that’s called a “capital gain.” It’s capital gains—and a related payment to stockholders known as “dividends”—that get the nearly half-off tax-rate discount.

That’s how billionaires have gotten more and more wealthy during this pandemic, while millions of regular people lost jobs, small businesses, income, healthcare and much more. In Montana alone, four billionaires increased their wealth by 41% while 249,045 lost jobs and 33,500 went without healthcare.

It gets worse.

Not only are the rich getting richer while millions of the rest of us are getting by, but the wealthy also get to keep their wealth tax-free, thanks to a special tax break that allows a whole lifetime of investment income to completely avoid income tax forever. That loophole is called the “ stepped- up basis ”.

Another way our rigged tax system rewards wealth over work is how little it taxes the corporations that rich people own in the form of stock shares. The wealthiest 10% of Americans own almost all the nation’s corporate stock. Last year 55 huge firms—including FedEx, Nike and Salesforce.com— paid zero federal income taxes despite combined profits topping $40 billion. Multinational companies dodge taxes by hiding profits and shipping jobs offshore.

Thanks to the 2017 Trump tax law, corporations got a huge discount on their taxes when the corporate tax rate was slashed from 35% to 21%. Under the same law, millionaires also got big tax breaks, while average families got much less. In 2020, the richest 1% of Montanans got an average tax break of $43,950 , while the middle income people got an average reduction of $670 .

Currently, Congress is discussing one of our best chances to create a more equitable tax structure in Build Back Better. Representatives and Senators want to start unrigging this rotten system by rewarding work and not just wealth. This proposal would make the super wealthy—those making more than $1 million a year—pay the same tax rate on their investment income as they do on their wages. They would close the stepped-up basis loophole for capital gains more than $1 million. And they would curb offshore corporate tax dodging and raise the corporate tax rate to ensure big companies pay a fairer share and keep good-paying jobs here.

No one making less than $400,000 a year would pay higher taxes under the proposed tax plan. The revenue raised from fairer taxes on the rich would help working families by making healthcare, childcare and education more affordable; and providing tax credits to working families so they have more money to spend.

As a retired faith leader and a board member of a senior organization, I see firsthand the dire need to level the playing field for hard working Montana families. I see hard working families struggle daily and it has grown worse during the years right here in Billings. We are not alone in supporting these reforms. Polls consistently show people across the aisle want the rich and corporations to pay their fair share and that money used to improve the lives of all in our communities.

We have a historic opportunity this year to balance our tax code so that the wealthy and corporations pay closer to their fair share and we have enough money to invest in the needs of working families. I urge the Montana Members of Congress to support this effort.

The post Congress must make taxes on stocks, income more fair appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 7

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
789
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Wages And Salaries#Wealth Tax#Covid#Americans#Nike#Salesforce Com#Montanans#Billings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Advocates Press Congress for More Flexible Renewable Tax Credits (1)

A coalition of environmental groups called on Congress on Friday to let wind and solar developers claim a tax credit for either production or investment. The economics of any renewable project “will vary depending on geography, technology type, timing, and other factors,” the groups wrote in a letter to the House Ways and Means Committee obtained by Bloomberg Law.
Income Taxbloombergtax.com

Biden’s Proposed Tax Increases: Qualified Small Business Stock Exclusion Even More Important

The Biden administration recently clarified its proposed tax increases under the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan. The Treasury Department’s General Explanations of the Administration’s Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Proposals (Green Book) makes clear that the administration hopes to almost double the long-term capital gains rate from 23.8% to 43.4% for high earners. For startup founders and investors in California, the Biden-proposed changes will lead to draconian results. On the sale of their shares, founders and investors based in California could pay an effective tax rate of 56.7% (43.4% federal long-term capital gains rate plus 13.3% California rates). For these shareholders, the exclusion from gain on sale of qualified small business stock (QSBS) is now critical.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Income Taxtippahnews.com

Tax fairness concerns muddled in talk of eliminating income tax

Gov. Tate Reeves was asked at a recent news conference whether his plan to phase out the income tax would result in an even larger tax burden being placed on low income Mississippians. “It’s exactly the opposite,” the governor said. “If everybody pays the same sales tax and nobody pays...
U.S. Politicsthecheyennepost.com

Two candidates leave House race on day of Trump endorsement

It took only hours for two candidates to drop out of Wyoming’s House race after Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney. Both Bryan Miller and Darin Smith have ended their candidacies, and said they will commit to backing Hageman. Miller, chairman of the...
Income TaxUSA Today

10 states are planning additional stimulus payments. Is yours one of them?

Beyond the stimulus checks that arrived last spring, expanded child tax credit payments that are hitting the bank accounts of eligible families for at least a few more months, and a small increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, it appears that the federal government may be easing away from stimulus programs for the time being. The hope is that the economy will grow at a robust enough pace to help lift all Americans.
EconomyCNBC

Unemployment benefits delayed? You can collect past the Labor Day cutoff

Thousands of workers who applied for federal unemployment benefits weeks or months ago are likely still waiting for their funds to arrive. They can collect, despite the official expiration of federal benefits on Labor Day. However, many individuals who are eligible for aid but haven't yet applied have a limited...
BusinessNBC4 Columbus

Fourth stimulus checks for seniors? Why one group says payments are vital

(NEXSTAR) – As officials work to project the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, one group is calling on Congress to issue a fourth round of stimulus checks, just for older Americans. Nonpartisan advocacy group The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is warning that the cost of goods and services is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy