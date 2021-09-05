CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The D-Patrick Legacy Reaches All The Way Back To 1934

Cover picture for the articleThe D-Patrick legacy reaches all the way back to 1934 when Joseph E. O’Daniel partnered with George Ranes Sr. to form O’Daniel-Ranes Oldsmobile in downtown Evansville, Indiana. With the expansion in mind, the O’Daniel family grew its business within Evansville, and to other cities such as Omaha, NE, Louisville, KY, Bloomington, IN, and Fort Wayne, IN. Dealerships in both Fort Wayne and Omaha are still owned and operated by members of the O’Daniel family.

