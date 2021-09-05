Notre Dame Basketball: 2021-22 season preview for the Fighting Irish
Notre Dame did not have the season they wanted to have on the hardwood during the 2020-21 season. Coach Mike Brey was very aggressive in his non-conference scheduling last year loading up against some key high-caliber teams. But unfortunately for the Irish, they did not fare well in a lot of those games. The Irish will be returning almost every player from their roster last year, plus one new incoming graduate transfer who should thrive in a Notre Dame jersey.bustingbrackets.com
