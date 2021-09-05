Notre Dame Basketball: 2021-22 season preview for the Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame football program has plenty of exciting players on the roster, but one member of the team was recently named one of the ‘most intriguing’ of 2021. The Notre Dame football team has All-American talent on both sides of the ball and were recently ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP Poll. After losing so much talent to the NFL, that is a testament to the direction of this program, one that has been in the College Football Playoff twice in the last three years.